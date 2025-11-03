Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, November 3, 2025

The late former First Lady's children officially informed the Asantehene about the demise of their mother, who was his relative

Footage of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children at the Palace triggered reactions among Ghanaians on social media

The four children of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace following their mother's demise.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ children officially inform Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about her death. Photo source: @mcoheneba, Asante Heritage and Tourist Guide/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the age of 76 at Ridge Hospital after being admitted for medical treatment on October 23, 2025.

In a press briefing after the NDP party founder's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

Nana Konadu attended the funeral service of Lucy Abena Konadu Effah at the Christ the King Church in Accra, a day before her untimely demise.

Many prominent Ghanaian figures, including President John Dramani Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo, Okyeame Kwame, Kojo Antwi, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and many others, have visited the Rawlings' residence at Ridge to commiserate with the grieving family.

Nana Konadu's children visit Otumfuo at Manhyia

On Monday, November 3, 2025, Nana Konadu's four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, Yaa Asantewaa, and Amina, visited the Manhyia Palace to officially inform Otumfuo, their uncle, about their mother's untimely demise.

In a video, the Rawlings children wore all-black funeral outfits and were in a solemn mood as they received condolences from people gathered at the palace after they met with the Asantehene.

They were later seen being escorted by some elder members of their extended family and Otumfuo's subjects as they exited the Manhyia Palace.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children's visit to inform Otumfuo about their mother's demise is below:

Vice President consoles Zanetor after mother's death

The Vice President of Ghana, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, visited the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children at their residence following their mother's untimely demise.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang consoles Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as she mourns her mother, Nana Konadu's death. Photo source: @ghbrain, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Jane Naana was seen leaving the residence with Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, her security detail, and others, including the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

The Vice President consoled Zanetor during her departure after her visit. She held the Korle Klottey constituency MP's hand as the latter wept uncontrollably as she departed the house after her visit.

Professor Jane Naana offered words of comfort to the grief-stricken Zanetor, who was dressed in black, as she continued to mourn her mother's untimely demise.

The video of the Vice President consoling Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings at her residence is below:

Kojo Antwi commiserates with Nana Konadu's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Antwi commiserated with Nana Konadu's family days after she sadly passed away.

In a video, the highlife music legend appeared at the Rawlings residence with her wife, Rocklyn, their youngest son, and media personality KKD.

Kojo Antwi and his family shook hands with Nana Konadu's children and offered them their condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh