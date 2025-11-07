Stephen Apemah Baah Discusses Life After the NSMQ, Speaks of University Plans in Trending Video
- Stephen Baah has reflected on the NSMQ and spoken about his plans going forward
- The OWASS alumnus, in an interview, also touched on how the opinions of critics, which might come forth as destructive, affect him
- This comes as Mfantsipim School emerged as the winner of the NSMQ title for the fourth time
Stephen Apemah-Baah, despite not winning the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in his three attempts, has still gained the admiration and respect of Ghanaians.
In a video shared by Joy News on its Facebook page on Friday, November 7, Stephen Apemah-Baah reflected on his journey in the competition and shared his plans for the future.
In an interview, Stephen spoke about his plans and opened up about furthering his education at the tertiary level.
"So opinions shouldn't matter to you if you have a strong mindset. Whatever be the case, win or lose, what is next for Stephen? Life continues as always, so there are lots of other things done in the same career in life. And maybe I haven't even lived half of my life yet, so I think the next thing would be my university, going to university, and lots of other things that haven't even unfolded."
Quizzed by the interviewer on how he handles negative criticism, the intelligent young man opened up about having a strong mindset.
"Honestly, I built this strong mindset about myself that whatever people say about me, I know myself far better than anyone else. So whatever people say about me shouldn't get to me because the moment it gets into your mind, it's very difficult to get it out."
The video resurfaced at a time when Opoku Ware School ended up on the losing side in the final of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
This comes after Mfantsipim School won this year's edition, ahead of OWASS and St. Augustine's College.
At the end of the contest, the winner had 56 points, St. Augustine's had 42, and Opoku Ware had 29 points.
Primetime honours Stephen Apemah-Baah
Organisers of the NSMQ have meanwhile celebrated Stephen Apemah-Baah's achievement by honouring him with an award recognising his accomplishment and for making it to the finals on two occasions.
He was given a cash prize of 5,000 cedis in recognition of his enviable achievement.
Watch the video below:
Peeps praise Stephen Baah after 2025 NSMQ
Ghanaians who flooded the comments section of the post praised Stephen Apemah-Baah for his impact on the quiz.
Naa Ayorkor Agbenyegah stated:
"You'll go places with this attitude. Great mindset. Congrats anyway. You're a hero and pray your old boys spoil you with sponsorships."
Robert Adabogo wrote:
"He’s indeed a legend and a role model, and most of us wanted this to be his crowning moment. His name is etched deep in the annals of NSMQ history. Congratulations, champ!"
Abugiss NSMQ star turns medical doctor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an alumna, Rachel Amaning Kwarteng, successfully graduated from medical school.
The Aburi Girls’ Senior High School alumna, who was a member of the 2017 NSMQ team, was also the overall best student in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
