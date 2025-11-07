The grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Math Quiz was held on Thursday, November 6, 2025

At the event, some deserving contestants were awarded before the final quiz competition took place

One of the people who received an award was Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, a student of Mankranso SHS

Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, a female contestant from Mankranso Senior High School who represented her school in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), received a $40,000 scholarship from the Academic City University.

Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, NSMQ star receives $40,000 scholarship from Academic City. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Facebook

The scholarship covers her accommodation, tuition, meals, a monthly stipend, a laptop, and books.

Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah was awarded the scholarship for her outstanding performance in the 2025 NSMQ.

The young lady and her two other counterparts from Mankranso SHS beat St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College in the quarter-final of the contest. Their win brought the school to the limelight.

In the semi-final, they competed against Mfantsipim School and Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS). Mankranso SHS placed third with 15 points at the end of the contest.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Mankranso SHS NSMQ star

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Some congratulated Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, while others asked what would happen to the boys she competed with. Others suggested that her male colleagues also get similar scholarships. Read some of the comments below.

@ephos120881 said:

"This is the kind of prize that makes sense. Not a ridiculous one like 3 or 6 months insurance, which is 99.99999% likely that the insurance company will not have to pay anything."

@_TheFluc wrote:

"What about the male contestants of the same school?"

@BamfoKwabenaSt1 said:

"Great, but what about the male counterpart?"

@PressingGh wrote:

"They literally don’t think females can be that good, so when such happens, everyone tends to shower prizes on them alone."

@Bargyimah31 said:

"But who told Academic City University that she wants to attend their school? Her eyes were on the University of Ghana, Legon."

@GeorgeSenchire wrote:

"Boys' lives matter!!! These things must stop. Why should you be given this simply because you’re a female when the 1st and second runner-ups aren’t getting anything like this???"

@AzzuriKow said:

"This is beautiful 👏👏👏."

@EwoenamPerez wrote:

"This is really good."

@PhilipsRatty said:

"Talent still gets noticed. When your brain works, doors open."

