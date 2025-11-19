Felix Quacoe Baidoo, a 2025 graduate of KNUST, emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment

His CWA of 83.07 was higher than that of the 2024 valedictorian, Bansi Eliasu Yahaya, whose CWA was 81.04

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Felix Quacoe Baidoo for his achievement and wished him well

A young Ghanaian man who is part of the 2025 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduating cohort has been named the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment at the institution's 59th congregation.

Felix Quacoe Baidoo graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 83.07, emerging as the best student of the College of Arts and Built Environment.

Felix Quacoe Baidoo graduates top of his 2025 class at the College Of Arts And Built Environment in KNUST. Photo credit: THEVOKOFFICIAL1

Source: Facebook

His CWA surpasses that of the 2024 valedictorian, Bansi Eliasu Yahaya, who attained a CWA of 81.04.

This achievement also makes Felix, from the Department of Land Economy, the highest-scoring valedictorian in the history of the College of Arts and Built Environment.

Felix Quacoe Baidoo’s story of resilience

In a Facebook post, Voice of KNUST indicated that Felix lives in Kasoa in the Central Region. He completed Jukwa SHTS as the top student in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District, earning 7 As and a B.

Felix faced several setbacks while seeking higher education. After completing SHS, he could not pursue tertiary studies immediately due to financial constraints. He worked as a teacher at a primary school in Kasoa to save money for his education. However, he lost his job in 2020 when COVID-19 struck.

He later gained admission to the University of Ghana to study for a Bachelor of Laws.

“He went hoping to secure campus funding to support his studies. Unfortunately, that fell through, so he deferred early in the first semester of his first year and returned home to find another teaching job. Later, he participated in the Population and Housing Census as a field officer in late 2021.”

Eventually, Felix met someone who helped him apply for the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Program at KNUST, which he was fortunate to receive. He was admitted in 2022 to pursue a BSc Land Economy.

Since joining KNUST, Felix has been consistently recognised for his academic excellence.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate KNUST valedictorian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to netizens celebrating Felix Quacoe Baidoo. Read them below:

@sweetun_ said:

"This isn't just a success story, it's a powerful lesson on perseverance. He kept pushing. Working, saving, trying again. His journey shows that a detour isn't a defeat!!! Huge thanks to the Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Program for investing in this clear talent. Well done."

@LUzouma wrote:

"Congratulations to him."

@sweetun_ said:

"I love stories like this ❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!"

Nii OB wrote:

"Award him a scholarship to study the LLB."

Kossi Akplah said:

"You cannot fake that hunger in his eyes. Congratulations, champ."

Eddy Blay wrote:

"Kasoa has always been a home for people who aspire to achieve greatness in life. I went through what many others have also experienced, working in construction for over five years and weeding around just to support my education. Through all these challenges, Kasoa shaped me, strengthened me and taught me resilience. It was not just a place I lived. It was a place that brought something good to my upbringing and prepared me for the person I am becoming."

Former NSMQ contestant Kwaku Amoani emerges as 2024 Valedictorian of KNUST’s College Of Health Science. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST

Source: Twitter

Former NSMQ contestant graduates as valedictorian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Amoani, a KNUST medicine student, graduated as the Valedictorian of the College of Health Sciences for 2024.

He emerged Valedictorian with a CWA of 83.19, surpassing 2023's top student, Prince Dela Goka, whose CWA was 78.9.

Source: YEN.com.gh