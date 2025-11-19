Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has won widespread praise for treating his mother to a business class flight from London to Accra

The 21-year-old, who missed Ghana’s Asian tour, still made headlines back home after popping up at Tidal Rave 2025 in grand style

Issahaku has enjoyed a bright start to the 2025/26 English Championship season, recording six direct goal contributions for Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has captured the admiration of Ghanaians after offering his mother, Musah Maria, an unforgettable experience on their trip from London to Accra.

The Black Stars winger arranged a business class journey for the woman who has stood by him since his early days, giving her a taste of the comfort his career now brings.

Fatawu Issahaku treats his mother to a business class flight from London to Accra. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty and @SannieDaara/X.

Source: Getty Images

Issahaku treats his mom to business class flight

Images from the touching moment spread quickly on social media, showing the pair relaxed in their spacious seats as they prepared for their long flight.

Fans applauded the Leicester City attacker for celebrating the person at the centre of his story.

Others praised him for publicly acknowledging the sacrifices that shaped his path from childhood to the professional stage. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@Mr_KCee shared:

"The feeling is different when you do it for your mum....I did it for my mum from Ghana to Canada and I am grateful."

@WITH_BRAHARRY added a prayer:

"May we all make our parents enjoy the fruits of our labour? This is beautiful to watch."

@withAlvin__ wrote:

"This is beautiful! Amen."

@Duodu_1 noted:

"That’s the real biggest flex."

@asomdwoe_ba concluded:

"Nothing is sweeter than a child who remembers the sacrifices. This is the real definition of success."

The conversation highlighted the emotional connection many people felt to the moment, celebrating a simple act of gratitude that resonated widely.

Below is a touching video of Fatawu's rise to fame:

Issahaku balances family, fame and football duties

While fans admired his gesture, Issahaku also drew attention on November 15 at Tidal Rave 2025 when he arrived in a striking blue Chevrolet Corvette C8 valued at around GHS 1.2 million.

The lively appearance showed a footballer enjoying a short break before returning to duty.

Away from family and enjoying downtime, the former Dreams FC and Steadfast player has made an encouraging start this season.

Transfermarkt records three goals and three assists in 15 appearances since his return from a long injury spell.

He is expected to feature when Leicester City face Stoke City at the King Power Stadium on November 22, especially after missing Ghana's friendly games against Japan and South Korea.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in action for Leicester City against Norwich at Carrow Road on November 8, 2025. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

After missing Ghana's Asian tour, Issahaku should be fresh for club action as the Foxes aim to continue their winning form following their victory over Norwich before the international break, as cited by BBC Sport.

German-Ghanaian overjoyed as mum serves Gobɛ

In another touching mother-and-son moment, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Henrichs won the hearts of many online after a warm video with his mother went viral.

The 28-year-old was all smiles as he showed off a freshly prepared bowl of Gobɛ, made by his mother, Phyllis Henrichs.

Source: YEN.com.gh