Captain Smart Shows Affluent Side, Sprays Cash on Pretty Lady in Public as Video Sparks Reactions
- Popular Ghanaian journalist Captain Smart has got tongues wagging after a video surfaced on social media
- The outspoken Onua Maakye host sprayed cash on his work colleague, who was apparently celebrating her birthday
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised Captain for his benevolent action
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, is trending after a video of him flaunting his riches went viral.
This comes after he was recorded spraying money on a young lady in public.
The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sarpoyoo4, showed the morning show host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV removing a currency strap from a GH¢50 cedi bundle.
He then moved closer to a young lady who was heard saying “to gu mi so,” meaning “throw it on me.
The outspoken media personality also obliged as he began to flip the GH¢50 notes on the young lady.
The lady, on her part, who was apparently celebrating her birthday, beamed with joy as she showed off nice moves as Captain Smart sprayed the cash on her.
A young man who saw what was happening also drew close and even tried grabbing a couple of the money notes being flipped around.
Captain Smart then walked away with swagger and style, leaving the onlookers admiring the lovely gesture by the media personality.
At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 4,000 likes and 60 comments.
Watch the video of Captain Smart's action below:
Reactions to Captain Smart spraying cash
Social media users who reacted to the 23-second video showered praises on Captain Smart over his gestures and generosity. Others also celebrated the birthday celebrant and wished her well.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
"Aba papa aba"
BB stated:
"I counted the money. is 2,500"
Nana kusi 1 opined:
"Happy birthday, dear, may grace, favour, protection, health and strength be your portion"
ATO KWAME added:
"So, Captain, if you finally become the president of GH, you will shower us with money like?....chai."
Bhadest Rhich indicated
"Happy glorious birthday, sister, may God bless you with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace."
patriciagammor132 added:
"Awwww, you are protecting your money. Happy Birthday, beautiful."
user4077981943007 wrote:
"Nice one. Propaganda and nyaachum will talk about you. Don't mind them."
Henry mensa Senior stated:
"Happy birthday to you, Madam Sarpoyoo, more grace."
Man celebrates wife, sprays cash on her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after a video of him appreciating his wife went viral on social media.
This comes after his wife delivered a bouncy baby girl, hence the move by the excited new father to go to the hospital to celebrate her by spraying money on her.
The video showed the new mother lying in her hospital bed as the man came in holding 5-Cedi notes and started flipping them on her, not minding the fact that his action had caught the attention of other persons around.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.