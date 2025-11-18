Popular Ghanaian journalist Captain Smart has got tongues wagging after a video surfaced on social media

The outspoken Onua Maakye host sprayed cash on his work colleague, who was apparently celebrating her birthday

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and praised Captain for his benevolent action

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, is trending after a video of him flaunting his riches went viral.

This comes after he was recorded spraying money on a young lady in public.

Captain Smart shows his affluent side, sprays money on a pretty lady in public. Image source: @sarpoyoo4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sarpoyoo4, showed the morning show host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV removing a currency strap from a GH¢50 cedi bundle.

He then moved closer to a young lady who was heard saying “to gu mi so,” meaning “throw it on me.

The outspoken media personality also obliged as he began to flip the GH¢50 notes on the young lady.

The lady, on her part, who was apparently celebrating her birthday, beamed with joy as she showed off nice moves as Captain Smart sprayed the cash on her.

A young man who saw what was happening also drew close and even tried grabbing a couple of the money notes being flipped around.

Captain Smart is a controversial figure who has courted headlines for run-ins with prominent personalities until now, when his wealth has become apparent. Photo credit: @Onua Maakye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart then walked away with swagger and style, leaving the onlookers admiring the lovely gesture by the media personality.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 4,000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the video of Captain Smart's action below:

Reactions to Captain Smart spraying cash

Social media users who reacted to the 23-second video showered praises on Captain Smart over his gestures and generosity. Others also celebrated the birthday celebrant and wished her well.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Aba papa aba"

BB stated:

"I counted the money. is 2,500"

Nana kusi 1 opined:

"Happy birthday, dear, may grace, favour, protection, health and strength be your portion"

ATO KWAME added:

"So, Captain, if you finally become the president of GH, you will shower us with money like?....chai."

Bhadest Rhich indicated

"Happy glorious birthday, sister, may God bless you with joy, happiness, prosperity and peace."

patriciagammor132 added:

"Awwww, you are protecting your money. Happy Birthday, beautiful."

user4077981943007 wrote:

"Nice one. Propaganda and nyaachum will talk about you. Don't mind them."

Henry mensa Senior stated:

"Happy birthday to you, Madam Sarpoyoo, more grace."

Man celebrates wife, sprays cash on her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after a video of him appreciating his wife went viral on social media.

This comes after his wife delivered a bouncy baby girl, hence the move by the excited new father to go to the hospital to celebrate her by spraying money on her.

The video showed the new mother lying in her hospital bed as the man came in holding 5-Cedi notes and started flipping them on her, not minding the fact that his action had caught the attention of other persons around.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh