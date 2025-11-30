2025 WASSCE: WAEC Releases Provisional Results, Subject Results of 6,295 Candidates Cancelled
- WAEC announced the provisional results for the 2025 WASSCE in a statement on Facebook on Saturday, November 29, 2025
- In the statement, the examination council detailed the students and teachers who engaged in malpractices in their various halls
- WAEC also released the statistics for the 2025 WASSCE, detailing the people who failed and passed the four core subjects
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the candidates who participated in the 2025 West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Saturday, November 29, 2025.
In a statement released by WAEC on its official Facebook page, the organisation announced the cancellation of subject results for 6,295 candidates who brought foreign materials and printed materials to their respective examination halls.
A total of 653 candidates who brought mobile phones to the examination halls had their entire results cancelled by WAEC.
WAEC also noted that the subject results of 908 candidates and the entire results of 158 candidates had also been withheld over various suspected offences.
In the press statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the examination council, John K. Kapi, they indicated that they were working to publish the withheld results before the end of 2025, depending on ongoing investigations.
The statement read:
"Yet still, some subject results of candidates from 185 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion. These cases are still under investigation."
"We are working around the clock to ensure that the withheld results of these candidates are published before the end of December 2025, depending on the outcome of investigations."
WAEC also noted that 35 individuals, including 19 teachers, were found to have engaged in acts that compromised the integrity of the examination.
19 individuals had already received convictions after their arraignment before the court. The remaining 16 had yet to be presented to the court by the police.
The council indicated that a list of the implicated teachers would be presented to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for further disciplinary action.
WAEC said:
"So far, 19 of them have been arraigned before the court and have been convicted to fines or terms of imprisonment. The remaining 16 are yet to be presented before the courts by the police."
"Beyond what the courts may decide, the list of teachers will be presented to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service for further disciplinary action."
2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics
According to the 2025 WASSCE provisional results, 131,097 students (30.27%) out of the overall 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools failed English Language.
A total of 289,673 students, representing 69% of the total candidates who participated in the exams, passed the English Language.
A total of 220,008 students (50.54%) failed Core Mathematics, while 209,068 students (48.73%) passed the subject.
In terms of Integrated Science, a total of 161,606 students (39.87%) failed the subject, while 220,806 students (57.74%) obtained grades ranging from A1 to C6.
A total of 196,727 students (44%) failed the Social Studies subject, while 248,538 students (55.82%) passed it.
In terms of the last four-year performance statistics in the four core subjects, the 2025 WASSCE results were the worst results recorded during the period.
The Facebook post of WAEC's press statement on the 2025 provisional WASSCE results is below:
