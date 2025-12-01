GES has responded to public concerns about the 2025 WASSCE results, calling them a true reflection of candidates’ performance

The education body dismissed Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s claims that teacher allowances were cancelled, calling them misleading

GES said the exams were conducted under strict supervision to restore credibility and urged the public to disregard unfounded allegations

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to the public discussion regarding the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Daniel Fenyi, on Monday, December 1, 2025, the GES said it considers the 2025 WASSCE results as a true reflection of the performance of the candidates.

It said that before the commencement of the examination, the GES and the Ministry of Education issued a firm directive that any teacher or school found aiding or abetting malpractice would face sanctions.

As a result of this, the GES claimed the 2025 WASSCE was conducted under heightened invigilation and supervision.

"It is essential to appreciate that the outcome is a direct demonstration of the trends restoring the integrity of the examination process. A credible examination system serves the best interests of our students, our schools, and the nation," the GES statement read.

GES refutes Dr Adutwum’s allegations

In a related development, the GES has also responded to a recent statement made by the immediate past Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, regarding the outcome of the 2025 WASSCE.

The WASSCE result, which was released by the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) on Saturday, November 29, 2025, has sparked discussions, with many expressing concerns about the quality of graduates churned out at the secondary level of Ghana's education.

Following the results, the former Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, attributed the poor performance of the students to what he described as “unsupportive management practices” of the GES.

He alleged that Ghana's education management body had cancelled allowances due to teachers at the senior high schools.

The GES has, however, in a statement on Monday, December 1, 2025, denied the former minister’s claims.

"It's not true that the GES has cancelled any allowance due to teachers, as claimed by Dr Adutwum in his engagement with some media houses. Indeed, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has publicly clarified reasons for the non-payment of the November allowances for the teachers," the GES stated.

"The GES urges the public to disregard the statement made by the former minister, Dr Adutwum, regarding the 2025 WASSCE results and treat them as an attempt to shift focus from his shortcomings in managing the examination process," it added.

Read the GES statement below:

Reaction to GES’ statement on WASSCE results

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by the GES in relation to the 2025 WASSCE results.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Stephen Awuah Essien said:

"You call this 'Setting the record straight”? Ahba!!!! Sometimes saves you more than just reacting to anything. Wei Ghana Education Service."

@Solomon Nartey also said:

"Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is rather referring to Teachers intervention allowance for the second cycle institutions and not CPDA allowance."

@Etornam Tawiah commented:

"GES should get serious, teachers want their teacher motivation of 50gh per student back. Not the allowances on payroll. Get the difference. It'll help you."

The University of Ghana issues application guidelines to prospective students following the release of the 2025 WASSCE results.

