The 2025/2026 recruitment of personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces is ongoing after it suffered some setbacks due to the fatal El Wak stampede

The Ghana Armed Forces announced the next step and what each qualified personnel would need to participate at each person's designated centre

Social media users who saw the GAF's statement asked questions, while some shared other thoughts on the post

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has called on all applicants who passed the documentation and body selection stages to prepare for the next phase of the recruitment process.

According to the GAF, an aptitude test will be conducted for prospective recruits who have completed the earlier stages.

In a post on Facebook, the GAF stated that the aptitude test will be held on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at various centres that have already been communicated to the potential recruits.

"All potential recruits who have received an invitation after the documentation and body selection stages are to report on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the various exam centres indicated in their portals."

The statement also listed the items candidates are expected to bring for the aptitude test:

• Summary sheet • Ghana Card • One flat file

The GAF provided contact information for candidates who may have questions or need further clarification.

"For any enquiries or further assistance, kindly contact 0256405104 or send a WhatsApp message to 0256405154. The Ghana Armed Forces wishes you all the very best."

Reactions to GAF's apptitude test

Wallace Haaland said:

"Thank you for the information,but some of us was been disqualified on the portal for medical reasons for the body selection side and when I checked today,I was told to come for the aptitude test whiles my documentation and body selection are now on waiting for final approval."

Issah Yakubu wrote:

"What are the study areas for the exams? Because how can they go and write an exams without knowing what it entails?"

Mac Eli Garr said:

"You're going to have a test tomorrow, yet you're informing them today? So, the calls for enquiries for further assistance can all be handled within such a short time? How about their preparation for the test too? Ghana Armed Forces should do far better than this."

Francis Nytman wrote:

"Some of us are on pending approval. Why. but i have a message on my portal to go for the test."

Raymond Ivan said:

"Sir please what if I didn't receive any SMS and my status on my portal is still "pending approval"? Ghana Armed Forces."

Vice President visits El-Wak stampede victims

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President of Ghana, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, had visited victims of the El-Wak stampede at the 37 Military Hospital.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong.

The Vice President and her team spent time with each patient and offered words of encouragement. She also assured them of the government's support throughout their treatment and recovery.

