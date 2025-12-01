The University of Ghana has issued application guidelines to prospective students following the release of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results

The Academic Affairs Directorate advised prospective undergraduate students to log in to the University of Ghana Applications Portal and update their details in line with their newly released results.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, applicants were encouraged to complete this process promptly to ensure the smooth progression of the admission procedures.

"The University continues to assure applicants of its commitment to a transparent and efficient admissions process as preparations advance for the 2025/2026 academic year."

Specifically, applicants are advised to log in again to the applications portal to:

Review the accuracy of entries, particularly the full name and date of birth, examination records (Index Number, Exam Month, Exam Year). Refer to the UG 2024/2025 entry cut-off aggregates for various programmes at https://admissions.ug.edu.gh/undergraduate/cut-off and make realistic choices.

The school also noted that applications for 2025/2026 admissions are still open, and interested persons may purchase e-vouchers at designated banks or via the USSD code *887*9# on all mobile telecommunication networks.

The application portal is expected to close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh