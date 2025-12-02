Over forty Presec-Legon boys have made headlines after scoring straight 8 As in the 2024 WASSCE

The boys’ school, known for its brilliance and excellence, had senior government officials and old students rewarding the achievers

Each of the brilliant boys received at least a laptop, with the Foreign Affairs Minister presenting the awards in person

Forty-seven Presec-Legon Senior High School students have made their school and the nation proud.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, rewards 47 Presec Legon boys for scoring straight As in 2024 WASSCE.

Odadeɛ, as the school is fondly called, recorded an impressive number of its students excelling in the 2024 WASSCE examination.

Following their excellent performance last year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, rewarded each of the students with a laptop.

The students were honoured on Saturday, November 29, 2025, during the school’s 87th Speech and Prize-Giving Day, which brought together current students, ministers of state, old students, government officials, and parents.

WAEC releases 2025 WASSCE results

Meanwhile, the performance of the just-released 2025 WASSCE results has been described as one of the poorest in recent years. The results were released last Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The nationwide examination managerial group, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has confirmed a national educational concern with the release of the provisional WASSCE 2025 results, stressing a worrying surge in outright failure rates (Grade F9) across all four core subjects compared to the 2024 results.

An analysis of the official data shows that the percentage of candidates who failed Core Mathematics outright (Grade F9) has nearly quadrupled, rising from 6.10% in 2024 to an alarming 26.77% in 2025.

Similarly, the failure rate for Social Studies has almost tripled, rising from 9.55% in 2024 to 27.50% in 2025.

WASSCE 2025: F9 rates increase

The massive increase in F9 grades stresses a dramatic downturn in foundational knowledge among the 461,736 candidates who registered for the examination.

The steepest increases were recorded in the core subjects required for tertiary education entry.

Core Mathematics: F9 rate jumped from 6.10% (2024) to 26.77% (2025) — an increase of 20.67 percentage points, meaning nearly one out of every four students failed outright.

Social Studies: F9 rate rose from 9.55% (2024) to 27.50% (2025) — representing an 188% increase.

Even the core literacy and science subjects saw failure rates more than double:

Integrated Science: F9 rate increased from 7.12% (2024) to 16.05% (2025), a rise of 8.93 percentage points.

English Language: F9 rates more than doubled, climbing from 5.88% (2024) to 12.86% (2025).

WASSCE 2025: Thousands penalised for malpractice

The release of the provisional results on November 29, 2025, was overshadowed by a major crackdown on examination malpractice.

The Ghana Examinations Committee approved severe sanctions against thousands of candidates and dozens of education personnel.

Subject Results Cancelled: 6,295 candidates had subjects annulled for bringing unauthorised materials (notes, textbooks, printed sheets) into the hall.

Entire Results Cancelled: 653 candidates had all their results cancelled for possessing mobile phones during the examination.

Results Withheld: Subject results of 908 candidates, and full results of 158 candidates, remain withheld pending investigations.

School Collusion: Results of candidates from 185 schools were withheld over alleged collusion.

Additionally, 35 individuals, including 19 teachers, who compromised the integrity of the examination, face legal and disciplinary actions. Already, 19 have been arraigned and sentenced to fines or prison terms.

Mfantsipim School's 2025 NSMQ students, Ahmed Mumuni, Mohammed Quainoo, and Benjamin Boakye, excel in this year's WASSCE.

WASSCE 2025: Mfantsipim NSMQ stars result trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the students who represented Mfantsipim School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are trending again for academic excellence.

Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, and Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye passed the WASSCE with flying colours.

A post on the Facebook page of VOK Live showed the result slips of the 2025 NSMQ champions, echoing that the trio, who studied General Science, scored straight As in all subjects they sat for.

