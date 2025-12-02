The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has outlined the major weaknesses that led to the alarming decline in candidates’ performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Head of Public Relations at WAEC, John Kapi, shared findings from the chief examiners on Core Mathematics and Social Studies.

The 2025 WASSCE saw a marked decline in these subjects. In Core Mathematics, for example, A1-C6 passes fell from 305,132 in 2024 to 209,068 in 2025.

This represented a decline of more than 96,000 passes. With a pass rate of just 48.73%, more than half of the candidates failed to secure the grades required for tertiary education.

On Channel One TV, Kapi said the seven main weaknesses identified in Core Mathematics were:

Difficulty representing mathematical information in diagrams Inability to solve global mathematics-related problems Poor construction of cumulative frequency tables Weakness in making deductions from real-life situations Challenges solving simple interest applications Inability to translate word problems into mathematical expressions Difficulty interpreting results from cumulative frequency data

For Social Studies, Kapi said chief examiners also identified gaps in candidates’ understanding and analytical skills.

The key weaknesses in Social Studies were:

Inability to write about government policies designed to improve citizens’ lives Failure to explain how costly funerals negatively affect national development Weak discussions on the forms of cooperation between Ghana and United Nations agencies

Source: YEN.com.gh