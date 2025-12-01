A young Ghanaian lady was overwhelmed with joy after she checked her 2025 WASSCE results

In a video, she posted her results slip and thanked God for helping her get good grades

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on her academic success

A young lady who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is trending after she took to social media to celebrate.

This comes after the lady, known on TikTok as @robertaa331, posted a video of herself dancing joyously over the grades she obtained in the exams.

The lady who studied General Arts posted her results slip, which showed that she got C6 in Social Studies, C4 in Mathematics, C5 in Integrated Science, B3 in Economics, B3 in Geography, D7 in Government, and C4 in History.

Her English Language subject result was, however, withheld.

She also posted another video expressing joy that, with the grades she obtained, she would be able to go to the university.

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics

The 2025 WASSCE provisional results indicated that 131,097 students, representing 30.27% of the total 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools, failed English Language.

A total of 289,673 students (69%) passed the English Language, while 220,008 students 50.54 per cent failed Core Mathematics.

Also, 161,606 students (39.87%) failed Integrated Science, while 220,806 students 57.74 per cent obtained grades ranging from A1 to C6.

A total of 196,727 students (44%) failed Social Studies, while 248,538 students 55.82 per cent passed it.

Reactions to the Girls’ WASSCE results

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions about the lady’s WASSCE results.

Bayan stated:

“Where is the pass when English is withheld? No wonder the English paper is being scrutinised.”

Scholarstica79 indicated:

“You tried, but pray that the withheld result comes out better. I have been there before and it almost killed me, but God came through for me.”

zamarni@1 reacted:

“It could have been better, but you did well. It’s not by force to score like someone else. This is you. Be proud.”

Big Boy (chief) stated:

“Those days, if you got D7 or C6, you hid your face but now hmm, the whole world go see it.”

Abdul Wadud wrote:

“Please, if you are in Kumasi, the Super A1 branch is at Bantama Culture Centre, and the Accra branch is at Circle.”

AKONOBEA opined:

“Withheld English and you think you passed? If it’s pending, you have hope, but if it’s withheld, my dear start looking for Nov/Dec.”

