Mfantsipim's winning trio in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are making headlines

The trio, Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, and Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye, bagged 8 As each

Social media users have praised the intelligent trio for excelling in the 2025 WASSCE

The students who represented Mfantsipim School in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz are once again trending for all the right reasons.

This comes after the trio, Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, and Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye, passed the WASSCE with flying colours.

A post made on the Facebook page of VOK Live showed the result slips of the 2025 NSMQ winners as the trio, who studied General Science in school, bagged As in all the subjects they sat for.

WAEC releases WASSCE provisional results

WAEC released the results for candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The Council, in a Facebook post, announced the cancellation of subject results for 6,295 candidates who brought foreign materials and printed materials into their respective examination halls.

Additionally, a total of 653 candidates who brought mobile phones to the examination halls had their entire results cancelled by WAEC.

WAEC also noted that the subject results of 908 candidates and the entire results of 158 candidates had been withheld over various suspected offences.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the examination council, WAEC indicated that they were working to publish the withheld results before the end of 2025, depending on ongoing investigations.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 400 likes and 200 comments.

Peeps commend Mfantspim NSMQ trio

Netizens who thronged the post's comments section congratulated the intelligent students on their academic success.

Martin Maabobra Anoyang stated:

"I am so excited for the next generation of science students in Ghana. Very brilliant kids.The future is bright."

Yellow Pages Ghana opined:

"Outstanding achievement, these students are setting a high bar for both academics and competition performance."

Babs Dan Busanga added:

"That's what happens when you grant your students, no matter their background, the enabling environment to thrive. No wonder some so-called Class A schools hardly make it to the finals of the NSMQ."

Dekomwine Tieryeng added:

"Good, but they should be guided on their next educational journey and not just jump to do medicine."

Kakaklolo Mawutor Joshua replied:

"I wonder the type of clay God used to create some of us... our head die ruff... hahahaha eeeih."

