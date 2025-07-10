The government has reimbursed 40,233 tertiary students under President Mahama’s No Fee Stress policy

The initiative, managed by the Student Loan Trust Fund, aims to ease first-year tuition burdens

Over 175,000 students have accessed the portal, with 60,756 applications already validated

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The government has made significant progress in implementing the No Fee Stress policy, reimbursing 40,233 students as of the latest update.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the president and minister of state in charge of government communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post on July 10, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama's government reimburses 40,233 Ghanaian tertiary students dnder the No Fee Stress policy. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The No Fee Stress initiative, introduced by the Mahama-led administration, aims to alleviate the financial burden on tertiary students and their families by covering first-year tuition fees.

Kwakye Ofosu, who is also the MP for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region of Ghana, gave the breakdown of the No Fee Stress initiative:

Completed Applications: 151,492 students have successfully submitted their reimbursement applications.

Validated Students: 60,756 applications have been validated so far.

Portal Access: 175,094 students have accessed the application portal, showing strong interest in the programme.

The policy was introduced as part of President Mahama’s 2024 campaign pledge and is managed under the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF).

The reimbursement of over 40,000 students is seen as a significant step towards expanding access to tertiary education and reducing financial stress for Ghanaian families.

SLTF disburses loans to 19,703 tertiary students

In a related development, the SLTF has disbursed loans to 19,703 students in public and private tertiary institutions for the second semester

This is the first time in four years that SLTF has begun second-semester loan disbursements, with priority given to private tertiary institutions

Dr Saajida Shiraz, the CEO of SLTF, reassured the public that the revamped SLTF is committed to providing timely financial support to students

Read the Facebook post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh