A video of an SHS graduate sharing her frustration over the ongoing University of Ghana self-placement admission is trending

She lamented being informed that a programme she was allowed to select during the application process was not admitting students

People thronged the comment section of the video and shared their views on the self-placement option

Ella, a Senior High School graduate, has sparked a debate with her reaction after being denied admission to study at the University of Ghana.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kasachannel, the disgruntled young lady visited the admissions desk set up at the University of Ghana Stadium to resolve her admission concerns.

It was there that Ella was informed that she did not meet the cut-off point for admission to her first choice programme.

She then opened up about her frustration after being told that she could also not be admitted to her second-choice programme, B.Ed. in Computer Science, as students were not being admitted to the programme this academic year.

"What I don’t understand is if you're not admitting for the second choice this year, then why did they put it on the platform?" she said, looking displeased.

For her third choice programme, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Information Technology, Ella said the Admissions Desk informed her that she would have to agree to be a fee-paying student if she desired to be offered admission to study that programme.

"I want that course, but the option is the fee-paying, they gave me a range which they say is between GH¢5000 and GH¢7000."

Reactions to ongoing self-placement at UG

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video offered diverse views on the self-placement at the University of Ghana.

Bright Kesse Obeng indicated:

"Why do most applicants ignore the cut-off point? Do not expect the school to give you your second choice since you do not want it, it was given to you."

Kwadwo_playsball added:

"I’ve got admission, but I’m struggling with how to activate my student email and also can’t register my courses."

Onlygodknows wrote:

"Go to Winneba, madam."

Josney Bella commented:

"Eiii Ella, I know her, we attended the same school."

Astro Godwin396 advised:

"Ella, please go and apply for AAMUSTED. AAMUSTED is the best for that program. I also read the same BSc Information Technology Education program at AAMUSTED, and I’m a graduate now."

BIG_YAW stated:

"Go to the CS department, they’ll admit you but fee-paying, since you chose it as a second choice."

Khophi Turner wrote:

"They’re not offering the second choice probably because they didn’t get the required number of students to take that course!"

