KNUST announced the official opening of its off-campus accommodation portal for newly admitted students

The arrangement is strictly for its fresh students choosing to live in the Kumasi and Obuasi communities

Step-by-step booking details have been provided, allowing freshers the freedom to select preferred hostels

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially opened its off-campus Kumasi accommodation portal.

The initiative offers newly admitted students a structured path to secure housing ahead of the academic year.

In an update shared on its official X platform, the university wrote:

"The Directorate of Student Affairs (DoSA) informs all newly admitted KNUST Kumasi Campus students that the Hostel Accommodation Portal for accredited off-campus hostels is OPEN for booking."

This initiative, according to the university, is aimed at easing the housing burden while ensuring the safety and comfort of students.

Through the notice, freshers were informed that applications must be completed online via the official KNUST accommodation portal.

Once logged in with their official KNUST student email, applicants are required to select a hostel of their choice and complete payment via their preferred bank.

These hostels, the university emphasised, are accredited and managed under institutional supervision to support a smooth campus experience.

KNUST opens accommodation portal for Obuasi campus

Beyond Kumasi, attention also turned to the KNUST Obuasi Campus.

In a separate update, DoSA announced that the accommodation portal for Obuasi students had also been opened.

Newly admitted students at the campus were directed to apply through the KNUST accommodation portal for the university hall.

Similar steps apply, including logging in with a student email, selecting a hostel, and completing payment at the same partner banks.

For further clarification, the university provided an enquiry line: +233 (0) 536 655 959.

KNUST addresses admission challenges for freshers

KNUST also addressed concerns from applicants facing challenges in accepting their admission offers, particularly issues related to name mismatches.

In a 50-second video shared on December 17, 2025, the university outlined steps affected students should take to resolve the problem.

Applicants were advised to send an email to admissions@knust.edu.gh with the subject line 'Name Mismatch'.

Supporting documents such as a Ghana Card, Birth Certificate, or any official document showing the correct name must be attached, alongside the applicant’s ID number, full name, and phone number.

The video, which had attracted over 10,000 views and 20 comments, ended with an assurance that all genuine concerns would be promptly addressed, reinforcing KNUST’s commitment to a smooth and inclusive admission process.

