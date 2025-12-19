Nasirudeen Ghartey was named a valedictorian at UCC, earning top honours and admiration from lecturers and peers alike

He graduated with an impressive cumulative GPA of 4.0, widely described as a perfect score reflecting consistent excellence in all courses

Following his achievement, netizens flooded comment sections with congratulations, admiration, and messages celebrating his remarkable academic feat

The University of Cape Coast announced its overall best student during the climax of its 58th congregation.

Nasirudeen Ghartey, from the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (CANS), emerged as the top graduate.

He amazed many as he completed his studies with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0.

This score reflected excellence across all four years, including assignments and examinations spanning eight semesters.

Graduating with such a grade demonstrates his brilliance, showing he barely lost a single point throughout his academic journey.

Unsurprisingly, this achievement sparked widespread discussions online.

Online reactions celebrate Nasirudeen's academic feat

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions highlighting the admiration for Nasirudeen’s achievement:

Actuarial Science Ghana (@actuarialghana) wrote:

“Congratulations to our very own Nasirudeen Ghartey, we are really proud of you ❤️👏🏾🎉”

@ElvisEssien shared:

“Actuarial Science paa eiii. As a mathematics graduate, you have my respect.”

@Edwin_Scott001 wrote:

“Agriculture? Actuarial Science ei.”

@IAbaane36713 added:

“My mentor, Nasirudeen Ghartey, showed me the way.”

Samuel Aidoo Bervell Fosu clinched the top spot as valedictorian at the 7th session of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)’s 58th Congregation.

The annual academic event celebrated graduates of the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Samuel amazed audiences with an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Originating from Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre South District, his journey exemplified steadfast dedication and tireless focus.

Samuel's educational background

His early education began at Eben International School in Kumasi, after which he attended Ghana National College, a foundation that shaped his discipline and academic focus.

Before pursuing tertiary education, Samuel served as a pupil teacher at God’s Time International School at Tafo Ahenbronum in Kumasi.

That phase of his life sharpened his sense of responsibility and commitment to learning.

At the University of Cape Coast, he studied a BSc. Medical Laboratory Science was affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah Hall.

Beyond academics, Samuel is known for his passion for hyperrealistic drawing and is a devout member of the Bethel Methodist Church at Maakro in the Suame Municipality.

Dennis Frimpong crowned UCC valedictorian, bags 3.99-CGPA

The tertiary institution also adjudged Dennis Frimpong Agyapong as the Valedictorian during the 5th congregation session held for graduands of the College of Education Studies.

He took the prestigious award after he earned an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.99 during his programme of study.

A post made by the University of Cape Coast on its Facebook page on December 18, 2025, showed an excited Dennis Frimpong Agyapong in his graduation gown on stage during the graduation ceremony.

Mom of 3 adjudged valedictorian at UCC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Khadijah Abu Seidu, a mother of three, emerged as the valedictorian at UCC's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Khadijah Abu Seidu bagged a first-class degree in Midwifery after scoring a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.8.

The UCC offered Khadijah a two-year scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in nursing or midwifery.

