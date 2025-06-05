A brilliant Senior High School graduate from the Oguaa Senior High School has celebrated being awarded a scholarship

The young lady scored 6As, with an aggregate of 7, but due to financial constraints, could not further her education

Luckily, her story caught the attention of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat after details were shared on social media

A promising future in medicine has been rekindled for Dorcas Baafi, a gifted alumna of Oguaa Senior High Technical School, thanks to a full scholarship awarded by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

The 21-year-old, who is a native of Jukwa Frami in the Central Region of Ghana, achieved an outstanding aggregate of 7 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Despite her academic excellence, financial hardship forced her to take on menial jobs, putting her dream of becoming a medical doctor on hold.

Her story, which was shared on Facebook by concerned citizen Danny Kojo Mint, touched many hearts and quickly gained national attention.

Moved by her determination and potential, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat stepped in to offer Dorcas a full scholarship under the directive of former President John Mahama.

The scholarship will cover her tuition, accommodation, and a living stipend, ensuring that she can now focus solely on her medical studies without the burden of financial worry.

This act of support aligns with the Secretariat’s renewed commitment to equity in education.

Netizens celebrate Oguaa SHS alumna's scholarship

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady being awarded the scholarship were impressed. Many congratulated her in the comments section of the post for excelling in her studies and making her school proud.

The Government of Ghana awards a brilliant student a scholarship. Image source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Others also commended the government for giving her the opportunity to further her education, despite her limited financial background. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these social media reactions below.

@Richard K. B. Eyiah wrote:

"There should be an accessible opportunity for such across all the hinterlands."

@Cole Ibrahim Baakalawa wrote:

"Thank you Developer Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei for your selfless service to the nation."

@Salim Adams wrote:

"You’re doing well boss Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei."

@Antwi-Boasiako Solomon wrote:

"I'm touched."

@Sa Dart wrote:

"This is commendable."

@Godswill Derrick Ofori wrote:

"Hon. Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, your dedication and commitment to humanity are highly commendable. Your swift response to individual posts and messages on social media, especially on Facebook, despite your position, is worth emulating. Hon, God bless you and grant you more strength and grace for the good work."

