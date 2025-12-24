A UPSA graduate shared strong views on the Accra Technical University (ATU), explaining why he would never attend, even for graduate studies

He explained his personal dislike for the competitive environment at ATU, calling daily life at the school too complex to consider

Netizens weighed in heavily, sharing humorous, supportive, and critical takes on his bold opinions about one of Ghana’s top universities

A University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) graduate has attracted attention following his candid opinion on universities in Ghana.

During an interview with TikTok content creator @kinsaf8, the fresh graduate was asked which university in Ghana he would never apply to.

Without hesitation, he named one of the country’s top technical institutions, ATU, as the school he would avoid.

“Every school is a school, but they are different. I would, however, choose ATU,” he said.

According to him, he does not really enjoy the atmosphere at the institution.

“Their vibe is somehow weird,” he explained, adding that although he has friends in the school, he still has no interest in attending.

Netizens share mixed reactions to graduate’s opinion

ruthforever wrote:

"Ahh, you're at UPSA and you're shading ATU? Are you for real?"

SAMM BSY wrote:

"If you don’t like learning, don’t come to ATU. This guy, I am sure, had a pass."

𝚃 𝙾 𝙿 || 𝙱 𝙾 𝚈👑🚀 shared:

"But ATU is better than UPSA. UPSA is one school I would never apply to."

Adwoa Papabi added:

"ATU? You can’t come here because they don’t play. First class is 5.0."

UPSA graduate shares why he dislikes UG

Sharing his take was another UPSA graduate who actually picked the University of Ghana (UG) as the school he had never had the interest to attend.

In a trending TikTok video posted by @kinsaf8, the young man was asked which university he would never apply to.

His candid response explaining that their system was difficult has left many viewers talking.

“Things are complex there. So I never liked it there. I will never go there,” he said, stressing that even for graduate programmes, UG was not on his radar.

He added, however, that UPSA first-year students should remain committed and diligent, praising the school’s emphasis on performance and hard work.

According to the graduate, the environment at UG appeared overwhelming and intense.

He explained that his personal preference was to focus on institutions that aligned with his comfort and ambitions.

His comments sparked a lively debate online, reflecting diverse student opinions on university culture and choice.

UPSA male students warned over stalking ladies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), advised male students to be respectful in their interactions with female students on campus.

This message was delivered in a video by a member of the school's management.

The university emphasised that male students whose advances are rejected should respect the wishes of female colleagues and refrain from being forceful or stalking them.

