A woman shared practical guidance every student could apply to make the most of their university experience and prepare for life beyond campus

Although academic learning matters, she also urged students to embrace experiences and lessons beyond the classroom that shape personal and professional growth

She added that many graduates looked back, wishing they had acted on these crucial campus tips, realising hands-on experience and visibility made all the difference

A Ghanaian woman recently shared tangible guidance that university students should pay attention to.

In a two-minute, one-second video posted on her TikTok account, bukkitalks_, she addressed freshers and continuing students with advice that can shape their time on campus.

According to her, many graduates regret not following these steps, realising too late that they missed opportunities to make the most of university life.

"Many people regret not doing five things during their time in the university, including myself," she said.

Graduating without hands-on experience

While studying and attending classes are essential, she stressed the importance of gaining practical experience.

Students should volunteer in areas related to their studies or even outside their programs to build skills early.

She explained that internships and volunteering expose students to real-life work, helping them plan their careers more strategically.

"Or if it is a little business you start on campus, just do something outside school walls," she added.

Low industry presence

She also highlighted the value of making oneself visible to potential employers and collaborators.

Documenting skills, assignments, and projects can form a strong portfolio for post-graduation opportunities.

She recommended platforms like LinkedIn, encouraging students to showcase their achievements and adventures while still in school.

According to her, these steps set the foundation for a successful career and help students leverage their campus experiences effectively.

Lady shares four tips for university freshers

Also advising students, a Ghanaian woman took to social media to offer practical guidance to freshly admitted university students, emphasising that success in university goes beyond just grades.

In a TikTok video posted by official_tiana6 on October 16, 2026, she encouraged students to grow in mindset and personal development as they enter this new stage of life.

She highlighted four major pointers that every student should consider while navigating their university journey.

University life is a completely different world, where no one tells you when to sleep, study, or attend lectures.

“Self-discipline is crucial. Celebrate progress, not perfection,” she said.

She explained that psychology describes this stage as a lifetime transitional phase, emphasising independence, self-control, and personal responsibility.

Lady advised university students to know their aim

Before stepping onto campus, students should clarify their goals and purpose.

“The university is full of distractions. When your purpose is clear, your path becomes easier,” she advised.

Setting clear objectives helps students focus and make decisions aligned with long-term aspirations.

While grades matter, true success comes from understanding and personal growth.

Her advice encourages students to prioritise skills, knowledge, and personal development over chasing numerical marks alone.

University is not just academic; it’s a journey of self-discovery.

Psychologists call this stage emerging adulthood, a period of exploration and growth.

