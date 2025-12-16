An Adisadel College alumnus has triggered reactions online in the wake of his comments about the University of Ghana admission process

This comes after he indicated that he applied for Dentistry and had even been made to write an entrance exam; however, the process has stalled

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared their views on the concerns raised by the brilliant SHS graduate

An alumnus of Adisadel College has shared his frustration amid the ongoing University of Ghana admissions process.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines after visiting the University of Ghana to resolve issues surrounding his application, the young man, who identified himself as Kennedy, stated that he selected Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), also known as Dentistry and Medical Laboratory Science.

Fortunately for him, he wrote the entrance exam for Dentistry and received a message on his student portal indicating that he had passed.

According to Kennedy, his major concern was the lack of communication from the university on what steps to take next, hence his decision to visit the University of Ghana admissions desk for answers.

He complained that a friend who also passed the entrance exam had been called for an interview.

“I had a friend who also passed the exams. Later, he went for the interview and they changed his course to Physiotherapy. He also applied for Dentistry, but as for me, after passing the entrance exam, they did not call me for an interview. I should get a message saying that I have been declined or something like that. Putting me on hold up to this time is not good,” he lamented.

The video, which gained a lot of reactions, was captioned:

“Prospective students share their experiences with the UG admissions process.”

University of Ghana starts registration date

Meanwhile, course registration for undergraduate students entering the First Semester of the 2025/2026 academic year at the University of Ghana has begun.

The registration started on December 15, 2025, instead of the previously communicated date.

The university, in a statement, announced that registration began on December 15, 2025, and urged students to take advantage of the earlier start to secure their preferred courses and complete their registration without delay.

The University of Ghana also provided the dates for random bed allocation for regular students.

Freshers will have their beds allocated on January 12, 2026, whereas continuing students will have their allocation on December 29, 2026.

Reactions to UG's ongoing admission

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the SHS graduate.

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined: “I like the confidence of the young man. This is not an issue that should keep an SHS graduate who clearly passed the WASSCE in suspense. Either you accept him into the programme or you don’t,it’s as simple as ABC. I am confident he will get to read the programme he desires.”

Monsieur added:

“Exactly my thought.”

