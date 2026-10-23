Qatar granted visa-free access to citizens of five Gulf Cooperation Council member states, covering fellow GCC nations only

Saudi Arabia listed 23 countries covered by visa-exemption arrangements, but the benefit applies strictly to diplomatic and special passport holders

The UAE outlined separate visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements, with eligible stay durations ranging from 30 to 90 days depending on nationality

Three Middle Eastern countries have each published details of their visa-free entry arrangements, outlining which nationalities can travel to their territories without securing a visa beforehand.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates released the information as of October 2026, though the conditions and eligible nationalities differ significantly across all three countries.

3 nations in the Middle East lists countries that can travel visa-free. Photo Credit: Benoit Tessier

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's Visa-Free Policy for GCC Citizens

Qatar extends visa-free entry exclusively to citizens of the other five Gulf Cooperation Council member states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Together, these six nations form the GCC, a regional body established to foster cooperation among Gulf states.

According to Visit Qatar, eligible travellers may use their qualifying national travel documents to enter, provided they meet the applicable entry conditions.

The exemption covers GCC nationals only and does not extend to foreign residents of those countries who hold passports from elsewhere.

Qatar also maintains separate visa-free and visa-on-arrival options for nationals of various other countries, subject to differing conditions.

Saudi Arabia Lists 23 Countries, With Key Restrictions

Saudi Arabia's published list covers 23 countries whose passport holders benefit from visa-exemption arrangements.

However, the exemption applies specifically to holders of diplomatic and special passports, not ordinary travel documents.

The 23 countries on the list include France, Albania, Thailand, South Korea, Malta, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Tajikistan, Malaysia, Italy, Japan, the Solomon Islands, Mongolia, Russia, China, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, and Hungary.

Ordinary passport holders from those countries should not assume they qualify for visa-free travel to Saudi Arabia based on the list alone.

UAE Offers Tiered Arrangements for Dozens of Countries

The UAE operates a layered system depending on a traveller's nationality. GCC citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia may enter without a visa using a valid passport or national identity card.

For other nationalities, the UAE has outlined two main categories. Passport holders from 49 countries, including Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Brazil, among others, may qualify for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

A separate group of countries, including South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Russia, and Mauritius, is listed as eligible for stays of up to 30 days, subject to applicable rules.

The UAE government advises all travellers to confirm their eligibility, ensure their documents meet validity requirements, and verify whether their planned activities, such as employment or study, require a separate visa before departure. Visa-free entry does not automatically permit a visitor to work in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh