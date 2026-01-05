President Mahama Condemns Attack on Ghanaian Teachers, Urges Swift Justice

President John Mahama has condemned rising attacks on teachers, calling for swift legal action against perpetrators

He criticised the handling of a case involving Kade SHS students who assaulted a teacher for stopping exam malpractice

A viral video showed the teacher being beaten as police reportedly dropped charges after an out-of-court settlement

President John Dramani Mahama has strongly condemned recent attacks on Ghanaian teachers across the country.

Speaking at the Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday, January 5, 2026, the president urged swift action against persons who attack teachers in the country.

He also expressed concerns over the poor handling of the recent assault case on a teacher by some students of the Kade Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to a Citinewroom report, President Mahama said he was disappointed that the students had not faced formal disciplinary action for their assault on the teacher.

“Indeed, I saw the video of the maths teacher being beaten because he refused to allow our students to cheat, and they had a sense of entitlement," he said.

"The unfortunate thing is that the matter went to the police station, and the parents of the students went to the police, and they said they settled the matter amicably," he added.

“How is that? This is assault. It is criminal. But when we inquired, the police also said the teacher was compensated, so he didn’t want to press charges anymore. At least the children should have been booked. They should have been taken through the legal process, and at least, if nothing at all, they should have been bonded to be of good behaviour for a period of time, and then we will believe that justice has been done. As for assault on teachers, I am with you 100%, we will deal with it,” he further stated.

Kade SHS students assault teacher on campus

In October 2025, a group of students at Kade Senior High School reportedly attacked their teacher on campus after he refused to allow them to cheat in exams.

The teacher, known for enforcing strict rules to restore order on campus, had reportedly become a target of disgruntled students unhappy with his disciplinary action.

A viral video accompanying the post made by @Elorm_Hood shows students slapping and beating the teacher with a tree branch as he tries to defend himself.

"Tension is said to be high at Kade Senior High School in the Eastern Region after a troubling incident involving some students and a teacher. According to preliminary reports, a group of students allegedly ambushed and assaulted a teacher who had recently intensified disciplinary enforcement on campus," the post read.

Following the attack, reports indicate that the parents of the students reached an out-of-court settlement following a police report on the matter.

