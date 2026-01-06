Enoch Abbram died heroically while rescuing drowning children at Kokrobite Beach during a church outing

Witnesses praised Abram's selflessness as he saved one child before being overwhelmed by a powerful riptide

The tragedy prompted urgent calls for better lifeguard presence and safety measures at crowded beaches

Enoch Abbram, a Master Guide of the Seventh-day Adventist Church at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has died after a heroic attempt to rescue two children who were drowning during a beach outing.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2026, at the popular Kokrobite Beach.

Members of the Adventist Men’s Ministry and various local districts had gathered for their annual fellowship and New Year celebrations.

According to witnesses, the festive atmosphere turned to terror when a group of children playing near the shoreline were suddenly caught in a powerful riptide.

Adom News reported that without hesitation, M.G. Enoch Abbram—a trained leader within the church’s youth and men's ministries—plunged into the volatile waters to intervene.

In what has been described as an act of "great courage and selflessness," Abram reached the children and successfully pulled one child to safety.

However, as he attempted to battle the receding waves to return to the shore, he was overwhelmed by the current and disappeared beneath the surface.

Pandemonium broke out on the beach as church members and local divers launched a frantic search.

The congregation reportedly gathered on the sand for a period of intense intercession.

Despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and a swift dash to a nearby medical facility, the hero could not be revived. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The District Communication Department of the church released a statement late Monday evening, confirming the loss of a man many described as a pillar of the Buduburam District congregation.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the department stated, echoing the sentiments of hundreds of church members who have taken to social media to pay tribute to Abram’s bravery.

A member of the church, speaking to Adom News on condition of anonymity, described Enoch as a man who lived the principles he taught.

“In an act of great courage and selflessness, Enoch went into the water to save them. By God's grace, he successfully rescued one child but lost his own life in the process,” the member remarked.

