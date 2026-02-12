A student who had high hopes of relocating to the United States was left disappointed after he attended a visa interview

The visa officer was unimpressed with his answers, denied him for the fourth time, and advised him on what to do in future

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the reason he was denied the visa

A young Ghanaian student has suffered a setback in his quest to study in the United States.

This comes after he was denied a visa by the US Embassy in Accra for the fourth time.

Providing details on the unfortunate turn of events, a young man known on TikTok as @oseibarima_ shared a video of the visa transcript detailing the conversation the applicant had with the officer at the embassy.

It was made known that the applicant had gained admission to Southeastern Louisiana University, with tuition fees of $30,000 and funding of $17,000, leaving a deficit of $13,000.

Ghanaian student describes fourth US visa denial

Upon meeting the visa officer, he was asked about his admission and planned travel to the US, where he explained his desire to pay the house reservation fee of $400.

The applicant was then asked by the visa officer whether he had travelled to any countries since his last interview, to which he responded in the negative.

It was at that point that he was told he did not qualify for a US visa and was urged to carefully read the requirements for applying again.

The officer, in the service analysis on reasons for denying him the visa, indicated that funding clarity was weak, as he could not explain how the student would cover the $13,000 funding deficit.

The visa officer also raised issues with home ties, expressing concern as to whether the applicant would return to the country after completing his studies.

The visa officer, in his remarks, stated that the applicant had not shown any meaningful change since his previous visa refusal.

The recommendations made were for the applicant to fully cover the deficit, have a stronger sponsor, or change the scholarship.

Man's denial of US visa sparks reactions

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the man being denied a visa four times.

Okurasinii Kojo indicated:

"All that you’re saying has only 20% impact. These things are basically luck and favor, especially the mood of the VO on that day."

David Kojo Osei commented:

"You are such a great guy, my guy Osei."

Gideon Oti asked:

"Where do you get these transcripts from?"

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Aww, it is evident he did not prepare adequately, but better luck next time."

Man refused a visa gets permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had inspired others as he opened up on how he defied the odds in his quest to travel abroad.

Mr Happiness, in a video, said he faced a setback in his desire to relocate from Ghana in 2007, when the Netherlands embassy denied his visa.

He now lives in the Netherlands and explained that the same country had now given him an EU permanent residency card a few years previously.

