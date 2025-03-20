A Ghanaian man dreamt of travelling to the US but the embassy in Ghana kept denying him when he applied

However, Seth applied to universities in the UK, gained admission and got a visa to travel where he is breaking barriers

Several social media users who watched him tell his story commended him for inspiring them

Seth, a Ghanaian who wanted to travel to further his education moved to the United Kingdom after multiple visa denials from the US Embassy in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The young man said he dreamt of going to the US to further his education but rather made it to the UK.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Seth said even though he gained admission to a university in the US, the embassy in Ghana denied his visa.

Seth then travelled to Cote d’Ivoire hoping to get his visa there. However, his visa was denied twice in the Francophone country.

“The multiple visa denials did not deter me. I kept applying to further my education. I got several admissions in the UK after applying to schools here. I got 12 admissions in the UK. I decided to attend Robert Gordon University because of the course they offered me.”

The Robert Gordon University offered Seth a Masters in International Commercial Law. Seth said even though he offered Business Administration at the Ghana Technology University for his degree, he enjoyed the law aspect of the course.

Seth after entering the UK became president of the post-graduate law school students in the university. He shared some of the changes he had brought to the union.

After serving as law school president, many people encouraged Seth to contest as student’s president for the whole university.

Seth won the election to become the Robert Gordon University Student President in charge of Education and Welfare.

Due to the position, Seth’s education has been put on hold until he is done serving his one-year term.

Netizens delight as Ghanaian travels to UK

“Good job, Seth. Keep up the good work and good luck with all your future endeavours. You look like you have been raised well. Keep sharing your knowledge, wisdom, success and journey with the youth.”

“DJ, thanks great work ... Interview him again.. and ask him how he got the scholarship..full or partial...Because UK universities for master's difficulty to get scholarships.”

“I’m proud of you bro. Keep making us proud 🙏🏻.”

“I got the same plan with man. I have a degree in Finance but I read business law and I really want to pursue the law field of finance 🙏.”

“Yieeee… I’m proud of you Kofi. Keep shining.”

“Congrats me nua, we're all proud of you.”

