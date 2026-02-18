A young lady who was refused a visa four times in her quest to study abroad has shared her experiences

This comes as she opened up about her expectations during each process and her reaction anytime she was turned down

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding visa refusals

A young lady has become an inspiration after she opened up about the setbacks she encountered in her quest to study abroad.

Known on TikTok as @aishadollarz, the young lady shared a video recounting the hurdles in wanting to pursue studies outside her home country.

She said it all began in 2020 when she was first denied a US visa despite gaining admission to study at a university in the US.

Feeling that something might have gone wrong during the interview at the US Embassy, Aisha immediately reapplied, ignoring advice from relatives to reconsider her application.

On her second try, she met the harsh reality after being informed that not much had changed about her visa application; hence, she was not going to be issued a visa.

At that point, Aisha also decided to shift her focus from the US to Canada, largely because she did not want to undergo the ordeal of appearing before a visa officer again.

She then decided to apply for a master’s degree in Canada and sought the services of an agent to facilitate her travel application, only to be denied a visa twice despite gaining admission on both occasions.

"Now I was tired, and I almost gave up, especially thinking of my dad whose money was used for this."

Determined to achieve her goal, Aisha persevered and applied to schools in both the US and Canada.

Luck shone on her as she was offered admission to study in both countries once more, but she preferred the opportunity of schooling in Canada.

"I applied for the visa myself and the approval came in less than a month and I am here now."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to being denied four times

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video also shared their experiences regarding visa refusals.

OLASUNKANMI stated:

"I was also denied once, reapplied, changed school and got a fully funded scholarship with assistantship position from the school. Guess what! Visa was approved in less than 2 minutes. The secret to getting that visa approved is FULLY FUNDED SCHOLARSHIP."

Michael indicated:

"Mine was 5 good times for SOWP to Canada 🇨🇦. On the 5th time, I applied for reconsideration request which was finally approved after 6 weeks. By November 28, 2025, I will be in Canada 🇨🇦 by this January ending, and I did everything by myself."

Jaggarz added:

"Been denied twice now… Spain and Malta. I’m scared to take another decision again."

Wale Opeyemi | studyvisaexpert stated:

"When I tell people career progression is important when it comes to Canada study permit applications… now that’s not the only factor that gives you the visa oo but one of it… so work with a professional travel agent that knows how to handle applications."

