The University of Energy and Natural Resources has mourned the tragic loss of final-year student Godfred Akomaning

The university has also disclosed the cause of death of Akomaning following his passing on March 21, 2026

The university has also pledged further investigations into the circumstances surrounding Akomaning's death

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The management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has confirmed the tragic death of a final-year student, Godfred Akomaning.

The school also disclosed what caused the death of Akomaning, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Godfred Akomaning's death has sent the University of Energy and Natural Resources into mourning.

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the university said the student died on March 21, 2026, while receiving treatment at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

A medical report from the hospital identified the cause of death as organophosphate poisoning.

Organophosphate poisoning occurs when the human body reacts to chemical compounds commonly found in certain agricultural products and chemical agents.

The school has said further investigations will be carried out to establish how Akomaning ingested the chemical compounds.

The management of University of Energy and Natural Resources expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the wider university community over the loss.

About the University of Energy and Natural Resources

The University of Energy and Natural Resources was established on December 31, 2011.

It is a publicly funded tertiary institution mandated to provide leadership and management of energy and natural resources.

The University approaches its programmes and research emphasising interdisciplinary collaboration and taking into account areas such as economics, law and policy, management, science, technology and engineering as well as social and political issues affecting energy and natural resources.

Before the passing of the bill establishing the University into law, the then President, the late president Prof. J.E.A Mills set up a National Task Force Planning Committee on January 8, 2010, with the mandate to develop, organise, and supervise the implementation of the programme for the establishment of the two new Universities at Volta and Brong Ahafo Regions.

Following the recommendations of the Committee, the former President, Prof. J.E.A Mills cut the sod for the commencement of the University at Sunyani on February 8, 2011.

UENR student killed by robbers

In 2024, the University of Energy and Natural Resources gained national attention after a student was killed in a robbery attack.

The student was in a group returning from a field trip when the robbery occurred.

At the time, the University of Energy and Natural Resources management, located in Sunyani, confirmed the death in a statement.

The incident happened around Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region on Tuesday, April 16 2024.

UENR lecturer celebrates quick PHD

YEN.com.gh reported in 2024 that Ghanaian lecturer, Dr Anthony Baidoo, celebrated his relatively quick completion of a PHD.

The academic was a lecturer at the Department of Forest Science at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

Baidoo's academic feat was attained in a period of two years and six months.

Source: YEN.com.gh