A student of the Ghana School of Law tragically died after suffering a medical emergency during a lecture on Saturday, March 21, 2026

Colleagues rushed him to the Ridge Hospital, but he could not be saved despite efforts by medical personnel

The SRC has expressed condolences and raised concerns about reports that the school’s clinic was not accessible at the time, calling for urgent reforms

A student of the Ghana School of Law (GLS) has reportedly died during academic activities on campus after suffering a medical emergency.

According to a statement released by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), the sad incident occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2026, during a lecture.

Ghana School of Law student dies after a medical emergency on campus. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The SRC President, Nana Opoku Ware, said in a report sighted on Citinewsroom that the student was assisted by colleagues and rushed to the Ridge Hospital following the sudden medical emergency.

Despite the efforts by his colleagues and medical personnel, the student could not be saved.

“The SRC has confirmed that the incident occurred during academic activities… our now deceased was assisted by colleagues and transported to the Ridge Hospital, where he unfortunately passed despite efforts made,” the statement by the Ghana Law School SRC said.

The Ghana Law School SRC has consequently expressed condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the wider student body, describing the incident as a painful loss.

GLS provides counselling support to affected students

Meanwhile, management of the Ghana Law School has also taken steps to provide counselling and psychological support to the affected students.

The SRC has, however, expressed concerns over reports that the school's clinic may not have been accessible at the time of the incident.

“The SRC notes with concern reports that the School Clinic was not accessible at the time emergency care was needed. While these reports are yet to be fully established, they raise serious issues regarding student welfare and emergency response systems on campus,” the statement added.

As a result of this, the SRC indicated that it has called for an urgent meeting with management of the school to ascertain the facts and push for reforms.

These reforms, the SRC said, could include improved access to on-campus medical care, clearer emergency protocols, and investment in students' health infrastructure.

“The safety, health, and well-being of students remain our utmost priority,” the Council stressed.

Eyewitness details account on student's death

An eyewitness, believed to be a medical doctor and colleague of the student, provided a detailed account of the student’s final moments, describing a rapid deterioration in his condition during class.

According to the eyewitness, the deceased student had earlier shared concerns about high blood pressure but remained responsive and even participated in class discussions. However, his condition reportedly worsened toward the end of the lecture.

"Just before the end of the lecture, I noticed he was sweating heavily. I tapped him and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re not fine. Let me check if the clinic is open.’ I rushed to the clinic, but it was locked. On my way back, a colleague told me he was not feeling well, and we quickly returned to find him in front of the class, clutching his chest and sweating profusely," the eyewitness narrated.

UG law student dies during sporting activities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana law student, Sheriff Ibrahim, has passed away, breaking the hearts of his friends and loved ones.

The sad news was reported on the X page of Radio Universe and confirmed by the Ketu North Member of Parliament, Edem Agbana.

Sheriff Ibrahim was reportedly participating in the fun games organised under the Dean's Cup, as part of the LSU Week celebrations, when he suddenly collapsed and passed away.

The incident, according to the statement from the University of Ghana Law School, marred the beauty of the whole LSU Week celebration.

Following Ibrahim's demise, other activities of the celebration, including a scheduled dinner, were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Sheriff was buried in line with Islamic traditions and customs. A vigil was also held for Sheriff on Monday, June 9, 2025.

UEW student passes away after allegedly locking himself up indoors for about a week. Image source: University of Education, Winneba

Source: UGC

UEW level 400 students dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Level 400 Political Science student at UEW was discovered dead in his room nearly a week after his passing.

The student, who had a severe leg sore, was reportedly left alone by his roommate due to the stench and worsening condition.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, a nurse gave insights into the young man's situation and opened up on how it could have been prevented.

Source: YEN.com.gh