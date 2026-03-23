Elder Frank Donkor made his first public appearance at his church on Sunday, March 22, 2026, days after his sons' demise in the Tema aircraft crash

In a TikTok video, the leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp spoke about the events that transpired after his sons' demise and shared a message to his followers

Elder Frank Donkor's public statements following the loss of his two sons have evoked emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The founder and leader of the Hebron Prayer Camp, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, has broken his silence on the demise of his two sons in the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Elder Frank Donkor breaks his silence on his sons’ tragic demise in the Tema aircraft crash at church service. Photo source: Elder Frank Donkor, Okay 101.7 FM, @emmanuelasante2701/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A press statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and last made radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation had progressed.

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the Tema Municipal Assembly (TMA) Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

Elder Donkor's sons identified as crash victims

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers were the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

Elder Frank Donkor speaks on sons' demise

Speaking before his congregation at their church service event on Sunday, March 22, 2026, Elder Frank Donkor expressed his gratitude to God despite the loss of his two sons, Frank and Elijah.

He detailed how God comforted his wife, Sarah, after the news of their sons' demise emerged after the aircraft crash.

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his wife speak about their faith in God in a resurfaced video after the death of their sons. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor

Source: Facebook

Elder Donkor also recounted a conversation he had with his wife while he was abroad after the tragedy.

He said:

"I believe this is God's will. The good and surprising thing is that God comforted my wife. She said something to me when I heard the tragic news abroad. She told me that the tragedy we have suffered has already befallen a lot of people before us. My wife said this."

He also recounted the story of several Bible characters who suffered similar tragedies as he and his family recently experienced.

Elder Donkor also shared a message with his congregation as they mourned the loss of his sons with him and his family before his departure from the church service.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor speaking on the demise of his two sons is below:

Elder Frank Donkor's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaaasantewaa628 commented:

"Yes, there stands the true man of God. Elder and Maa Sarah, may God bless you."

Toria’s collection wrote:

"It’s only God who is holding Elder and his family ooo 🙏🙏. He knows God is his pillar 🙏."

Adepa Biggles said:

"Hmm, this is very hard but God will comfort you, Elder."

Frank Donkor's family speak on son's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor's family spoke about the demise of the religious leader's two sons, Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

In a press statement released by GJA boss Albert Dwomfuor, the family eulogised the two late children and made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians as they grieved.

Elder Frank Donkor's family also thanked Ghanaians, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Source: YEN.com.gh