The government of Saudi Arabia has launched its 2026 scholarship portal for international students

The scholarship will offer fully funded and partial scholarship opportunities in 50 top Saudi universities across the nation

Authorities have explained that the scholarship will cover tuition and other academic expenses for selected candidates

Saudi Arabia has announced that the application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme for international students, including Ghanaians, is now open.

The goal of the scholarship opportunity is to attract the best brains and strengthen cultural and academic exchange.

Saudi Arabia, under Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince, announces scholarship opportunities for international students. Photo credit: @BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is also aimed at equipping students with skills that will support their future careers and contributions to their home countries.

Information made known by Saudi Arabian education authorities regarding the scholarship indicates that selected universities will first review applications submitted by candidates.

Once approved, the process is completed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the admitting institution.

Saudi scholarship opportunity for Ghanaian students

The fully funded scholarship includes tuition and other academic expenses for non-Saudi students.

Successful applicants are granted access to universities, colleges, and specialised institutes across the Kingdom without paying tuition fees.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet academic and regulatory requirements, including submitting certificates, transcripts, and recommendation letters.

The scheme also includes applicants who may not qualify for full funding, with slots allocated for partial funding.

With this, applicants will benefit from reduced tuition costs and access to quality education in Saudi institutions. Selection for partial scholarships is based on merit, academic performance, and programme suitability.

To apply, interested applicants must register on the official website and submit all required documents.

Candidates can choose up to 25 courses and arrange them in order of preference.

Saudi Arabia is offering international students scholarships to study in the country. Photo credit: @Maskot/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa options for scholarship schemes

The scholarship scheme also provides structured visa options, where short-term visas are issued for study or training lasting up to six months, while long-term visas are available for those pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes.

Other necessary requirements state that applicants must be at least 16 years old with a valid passport. Proof of admission, financial capability, and long-term stays, medical clearance and insurance are also key requirements.

Also, language proficiency may be required, depending on the course.

Alternative routes to study in Saudi Arabia

Persons who would also like to study in top Saudi Arabian universities but do not qualify for the scholarship opportunities can apply for paid study programmes, where they enrol directly in Saudi universities by meeting admission requirements and covering tuition costs.

Below is the X post from the Islamic University in Saudi Arabia announcing that scholarship opportunities are now open.

Saudi Arabia updates labour policy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had made changes to its labour policy.

The new update by the government now requires that certain administrative and office jobs be reserved for citizens of Saudi Arabia.

This would restrict foreign workers, including Ghanaians, from being recruited into these roles, with companies that fail to comply facing sanctions.

Source: YEN.com.gh