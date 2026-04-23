Saudi Arabia Announces Fully Funded Scholarship for Ghanaians and Others, Apply Now
- The government of Saudi Arabia has launched its 2026 scholarship portal for international students
- The scholarship will offer fully funded and partial scholarship opportunities in 50 top Saudi universities across the nation
- Authorities have explained that the scholarship will cover tuition and other academic expenses for selected candidates
Saudi Arabia has announced that the application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme for international students, including Ghanaians, is now open.
The goal of the scholarship opportunity is to attract the best brains and strengthen cultural and academic exchange.
It is also aimed at equipping students with skills that will support their future careers and contributions to their home countries.
Information made known by Saudi Arabian education authorities regarding the scholarship indicates that selected universities will first review applications submitted by candidates.
Once approved, the process is completed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the admitting institution.
Saudi scholarship opportunity for Ghanaian students
The fully funded scholarship includes tuition and other academic expenses for non-Saudi students.
Successful applicants are granted access to universities, colleges, and specialised institutes across the Kingdom without paying tuition fees.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet academic and regulatory requirements, including submitting certificates, transcripts, and recommendation letters.
The scheme also includes applicants who may not qualify for full funding, with slots allocated for partial funding.
With this, applicants will benefit from reduced tuition costs and access to quality education in Saudi institutions. Selection for partial scholarships is based on merit, academic performance, and programme suitability.
To apply, interested applicants must register on the official website and submit all required documents.
Candidates can choose up to 25 courses and arrange them in order of preference.
Visa options for scholarship schemes
The scholarship scheme also provides structured visa options, where short-term visas are issued for study or training lasting up to six months, while long-term visas are available for those pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes.
Other necessary requirements state that applicants must be at least 16 years old with a valid passport. Proof of admission, financial capability, and long-term stays, medical clearance and insurance are also key requirements.
Also, language proficiency may be required, depending on the course.
Alternative routes to study in Saudi Arabia
Persons who would also like to study in top Saudi Arabian universities but do not qualify for the scholarship opportunities can apply for paid study programmes, where they enrol directly in Saudi universities by meeting admission requirements and covering tuition costs.
Below is the X post from the Islamic University in Saudi Arabia announcing that scholarship opportunities are now open.
Saudi Arabia updates labour policy
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had made changes to its labour policy.
The new update by the government now requires that certain administrative and office jobs be reserved for citizens of Saudi Arabia.
This would restrict foreign workers, including Ghanaians, from being recruited into these roles, with companies that fail to comply facing sanctions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.