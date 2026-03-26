The first batch of National Service Personnel has joyfully graduated after a rigorous military training adventure

NSS boss Ruth Dela Seddoh celebrated the 40 trainees at a lively passing-out ceremony on March 25

A new National Military Training Programme is on the horizon for NSS personnel, set to launch in a few months

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The first batch of National Service Personnel who underwent military training has passed out.

Forty National Service Personnel posted to TDC Ghana Ltd for the 2025–2026 service completed a two-week Basic Military Orientation Programme at the Ghana Armed Forces’ 1st Infantry Battalion at Michel Camp.

The first batch of National Service Personnel who underwent military training pass out. Credit: Ghana National Service Authority

Source: Facebook

The personnel were made up of 22 men and 18 women. They began the training on March 9, 2026, and officially passed out on March 25, 2026, after undergoing intensive drills and practical sessions.

Photos of the ceremony were shared on Facebook.

During the programme, participants were taken through physical drills and leadership development, among others.

The Director-General of the National Service Authority, Ruth Dela Seddoh, was a Special Guest of Honour at the passing-out ceremony.

At the ceremony, the personnel showcased a series of drills, demonstrating the skills and discipline acquired during the training period.

Seddoh noted that a National Military Training Programme is expected to commence between June and July 2026.

About the NSS military training option

As part of a new initiative, the National Service Authority first announced a six-week Basic Military Training programme.

A limited number of applicants from the 2025/2026 cohort will be selected to participate.

Interested candidates were to express their willingness to join during their NSS registration.

The National Service Authority assured participants that final user agency postings will follow the military training, thus none of them will lose their placement as a result of joining the programme.

President John Mahama is hopeful that military training will inculcate a sense of discipline and patriotism in young workers. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In April 2025, the National Service Authority reached an agreement with the Military High Command on the implementation of the Basic Military Training programme.

President John Mahama first announced the programme during the State of the Nation Address to Parliament in 2025.

About the national service scheme

Established in 1973, the National Service Authority is a programme under the Ministry of Education of Ghana.

The scheme is mandated to deploy a pool of skilled manpower drawn primarily from tertiary institutions to support the development efforts of both the public and private sectors.

Although it is a citizenry requirement for all Ghanaian adults, it is currently limited to Ghanaians graduating from tertiary educational institutions.

The original intent of deploying freshly graduating youth under the National Service Authority arrangement is to ensure that priority sectors of our national life are never lacking in the requisite human resources needed for development.

NSS explores international deployment

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme had hinted at a plan to deploy personnel abroad to countries like the US as part of a new programme.

According to the Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Service Authority, the scheme would come up with a 10-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments.

The international deployment will also involve collaboration with the above-listed countries for personnel exchanges.

Source: YEN.com.gh