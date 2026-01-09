Three Ghanaian public school students captured online attention with their confident and eloquent English-speaking skills

Excitement soared as they seamlessly switched between English and Ga, proudly celebrating their culture and roots with ease

Netizens flooded the comments, praising the girls for showing that public school students can excel and shine brilliantly

Three young Saito girls have been winning hearts across Ghana, not with drama, but by rewriting the story of public primary schools.

In a TikTok video shared by Nänä Teä on Facebook, these pupils from Dodowa New DA Basic School showcased a rare combination of confidence, fluency, and pride in their heritage.

The term saito has long been synonymous with Ghana’s government-funded primary schools, where fees, textbooks, and other essentials are provided by the state.

Yet over the years, some of these schools lost public confidence, with parents fearing that their children might not receive a top-notch education or master English, a global language.

Public schools became the last resort for many families.

Three girls changing narrative about Saito schools

These three girls, however, are changing perceptions. They spoke English with elegance and precision, then switched smoothly into Ga, effortlessly celebrating both global and local identities.

Their poise and command over language impressed viewers, and their ability to communicate confidently with a broad audience left many admiring not just their skill but their spirit.

The school and teachers earned praise for nurturing such talent, proving that dedication, guidance, and opportunity can shine brightly even in public education.

Reactions to saito girls speaking fluent English

Ghanaians quickly took to social media to express their excitement and admiration:

King Skai shared:

“This can’t happen in Kumasi Saito, but if you talk p3 fight go pai.”

Henrietta Ampofo commended the teachers:

"God bless you, Nana Tea. God bless Miss Crentsi, l and God bless you guys."

Seli Chris commented:

“Little Elorm with the innocent face… like she doesn’t know what’s happening, and when it’s her turn to speak… she blows up 😏👌.”

Priscilla Asante reminisced:

“I’m a proud Saito girl 🥰🙌 from Ashiaman No. 1. I remembered one hot afternoon walking home with mates, and a man shouted, ‘Aban mpostse!’ We laughed, but as an adult, I realised he really insulted us 😩🤦‍♀️.”

Yaa Esuama said:

“The Yvonne girl has the voice for journalism oo, or Korkor says naaa 🤣🤣.”

Eunice Teye added:

“Thumbs up to their teacher.”

Anwar Sadat shared:

"Now I can see people proudly mentioning their Saito school names, ooo, wow, these girls must be celebrated la. Kudos to their teachers."

