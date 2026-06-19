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Nikita McBrown: Nana Ama McBrown’s Daughter Receives New Car After Graduating From SHS
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Nikita McBrown: Nana Ama McBrown’s Daughter Receives New Car After Graduating From SHS

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
3 min read
  • Family members of Nikita McBrown, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, surprised her with an amazing gift after her WASSCE exams
  • The family members presented the gifts to Nikita on the Aburi Girls SHS campus, where Nikita graduated from
  • Video of the celebration sparks mixed reactions on social media regarding public displays of achievement

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Nikita McBrown, one of the daughters of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, received a major surprise after she wrote her final exam to complete her Senior High School (SHS) education.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter attended Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region.

Nikita McBrown, Nana Ama McBrown, WASSCE, WAEC, Car gift, Aburi Girls, SHS.
Nikita McBrown, a daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, was given a car and other gifts after completing her SHS education. Photo credit: worldwideblogs/Facebook & @iamamamcbrown/Instagram
Source: UGC

Nikita McBrown took part in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination started on April 21, 2026, with practical papers, while theory papers began on May 13, 2026. The examination concludes nationwide on Friday, June 19, 2026. However, depending on the course a student studies, the person may finish before June 19, 2026.

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Nikita's family gives her a car

In a Facebook video, Nikita was seen walking towards her family members who had come to congratulate and pick her up after her final paper.

Her family members who were present wore customised t-shirts to congratulate the fresh SHS graduate.

After some warm hugs, one of Nikita's relations gave her the car gift. There was a cake and a balloon bouquet on the bonnet of the brand new Jetour.

When the SHS graduate opened the car, there was another bouquet on the driver's seat.

The joy on Nikita's face was so evident as she smiled and hugged her friends and family after receiving the gifts.

Her fellow students stood and cheered after the gifts were presented to her.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Nikita's car gift causes a stir online

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by World Wide Blogs on Facebook. Read them below:

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Adatsi Rita Airlorm said:

"Hmmm, I would have just been part of those student folding their arms and watching from afar, hmmm, this life err🥹🫠."

Selaa Wa Na wrote:

"Stop giving the average and poor students pressure waii."

Dian Mizyayra Abusah said:

"Can they do it at home, or a private ceremony, or?"

Markham Mar-kafui wrote:

"The funny part of this is. There will be no show if the others go their way and don't stand by to look on."

Ewurabyna Antobam said:

"GES has to put a stop to this…it’s a nice gesture, but I think it should be done at home, at their level."

Obaapa Obaaba wrote:

"Who will sweep the confetti on the floor?"

Ataa Dian said:

"God, there's one who doesn't have someone who can afford transportation to visit her. Lord, bless such students as they face the world after this. Take away poverty in their lives 😭."

Roberta Ofori wrote:

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"Parents have every right to celebrate their children, but it shouldn’t be done at the school."

Esther Fosua said:

"This is nice from the parents and nice to watch, but my humble opinion is that GES has to stop this from happening at the school. This can be given to them when they get home. Bcoz it can traumatise some of the students."moment."
St. Monica’s Senior High School, graduation surprise, new car gift, WASSCE 2026, family celebration, graduation, t-shirts, parents love
A St. Monica’s Senior High School student receives a brand-new car from her parents in celebration of her successful completion of the 2026 WASSCE examinations. Image credit: UGC
Source: UGC

Parents gift daughter car after WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of St. Monica’s Senior High School received a brand-new car from her parents on campus.

The family wore customised t-shirts featuring the face of the graduate during the surprise presentation.

The graduate embraced her family members after receiving the vehicle keys and a bouquet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

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Nana Ama McBrownWAEC and WASSCE Ghana
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