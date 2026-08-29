KiDi addressed his departure from Lynx Entertainment during an appearance on the New Day morning show on August 27

The Ghanaian singer revealed he had a personal conversation with label boss Richie Mensah before making his decision

KiDi has since launched his own record label and is working with a new partner as he enters a fresh chapter

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Ghanaian Afrobeats star KiDi has finally addressed the questions surrounding his exit from Lynx Entertainment, making it clear that neither money nor a falling out with label founder Richie Mensah had anything to do with his decision to walk away after a decade.

KiDi explained, in an interview on TV3, that his contract had simply run its course, and despite talks about extending it, he felt the moment had come to chart a new path.

"My contract, the time was up and there were conversations of extension. But I felt it's time. I have spent 10 years at Lynx and learnt a lot," he said.

KiDi's Journey at Lynx Entertainment

Reflecting on what those ten years meant to him, KiDi described how the label shaped him from the very beginning of his career. He credited Lynx with guiding him through every stage of his growth as an artist.

"From a young person when I was discovered, I have gone through the ranks, paid my dues and done all the things that a young boy is supposed to do to grow up. I learnt all my lessons," he said.

Before finalising his departure, KiDi had a direct conversation with Richie Mensah. He told the show:

"I spoke to Richie and I was like, 'Richie, thank you for everything. I appreciate all the things you did for me, the opportunity you gave me, where you took me from and where you have brought me. I feel like it's time for me to go out there and build something for myself."

On speculation that financial disagreements were behind the split, KiDi was firm.

"I don't think it was a money issue," he said, acknowledging that there had been both positives and negatives throughout his time at the label, but suggesting that a future working relationship was not off the table entirely.

KiDi Launches BB Joy Record Label

He was equally direct when asked about the state of his relationship with Mensah, pushing back against any narrative of animosity.

"There is no bad blood between Richie and me at all. People can actually leave on good terms. I don't know where that concept is coming from."

Since parting ways with Lynx, KiDi has wasted no time establishing his own imprint.

He disclosed that he has launched a record label called BB Joy, a name he chose as a tribute to his mother. He is also currently working alongside Anchor Records as he builds out his new venture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh