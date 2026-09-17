A person who consistently saves GH¢500 every month will accumulate GH¢30,000 after five years, excluding any interest earned

Homeowners who already have land could use the money for building plans, documentation, site preparation or part of the foundation and blockwork

Although GH¢30,000 cannot complete a house, it can provide the financial foundation for a modest home built gradually in carefully planned stages

For many low-income workers, GH¢500 may appear too small to make a difference in Ghana’s expensive housing market. However, consistently setting aside this amount can create a useful starting fund for a future home.

An estimate of what GH¢30,000 saved over five years can build in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

GH¢500 saved every month amounts to GH¢6,000 annually. After five years, the contributor would have accumulated GH¢30,000, excluding any interest earned.

What GH¢30,000 can achieve

The money would not build a complete house under current market conditions. A compact one-bedroom house with standard finishing could cost approximately GH¢190,000 to GH¢330,000 in 2026. Even a basic version may start around GH¢144,000, depending on its location, design and materials.

This means GH¢30,000 represents roughly 9% to 21% of the estimated construction cost. Nevertheless, it could make a meaningful difference when used strategically.

For someone who already owns land, the savings could cover architectural drawings, site preparation, permits and part of the foundation for a small, expandable house.

Alternatively, the owner could direct the entire amount towards one clearly defined stage, such as foundation work or producing blocks.

Cement prices were estimated at approximately GH¢85 to GH¢130 per bag in 2026, depending on the brand and supplier. However, cement is only one component.

Sand, stones, steel, water, transportation and labour must also be included. Ghana House Planner, Casa Experts

Those without land may use the GH¢30,000 as seed money towards purchasing a plot in a less expensive area. Proper searches and documentation would still be necessary before making payment.

Making the plan effective

The GH¢500 should preferably be transferred automatically into a separate, regulated savings or investment account immediately after the person receives their salary. Keeping the money at home could make it easier to spend and leave it exposed to theft.

Buying cement monthly for five years may also be unwise because of storage problems and its limited shelf life. Saving the money and purchasing materials for a complete construction stage is generally more practical.

Most importantly, the aspiring homeowner should obtain a professional bill of quantities before building. GH¢30,000 cannot deliver a finished home, but it can transform homeownership from a distant wish into a properly planned project.

Year Monthly savings Amount saved yearly Cumulative savings Possible building preparation Year 1 GH¢500 GH¢6,000 GH¢6,000 Begin land search or verify existing land documents Year 2 GH¢500 GH¢6,000 GH¢12,000 Obtain a simple house design and preliminary cost estimate Year 3 GH¢500 GH¢6,000 GH¢18,000 Complete documentation, permits and site preparation Year 4 GH¢500 GH¢6,000 GH¢24,000 Purchase selected materials or prepare for foundation work Year 5 GH¢500 GH¢6,000 GH¢30,000 Begin one clearly budgeted construction stage

The possible uses are illustrative. Actual costs will depend on the building’s size, location, design, labour and material prices.

Construction experts provide cost-saving building tips

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian construction expert provided some cost-saving tips.

According to the construction expert, speaking in a YouTube video, a functional house could be built with a budget of only GH₵50,000.

He advised using exposed bricks instead of blocks to avoid plastering and painting, and opting for basic kitchen and bathroom features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh