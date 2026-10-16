The Controller and Accountant-General's Department completed promotion salary payments for over 56,000 GES teachers ahead of a government-agreed deadline

Payments covering salary adjustments and arrears dating back to January 2026 were disbursed alongside October salaries on 15 October 2026

Hundreds of cases remain pending while nearly 23,000 teachers are still awaiting document submission by the Ghana Education Service

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The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has disbursed promotion-related salary adjustments and arrears to 56,003 teachers of the Ghana Education Service (GES), completing the bulk of payments before a government-set deadline.

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) has disbursed promotion-related salary adjustments. Credit: RODWORKS

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The CAGD announced that 49,725 of those teachers received their payments on 15 October 2026, alongside their regular October salaries.

The disbursements covered salary adjustments and arrears accruing from 1 January 2026. An earlier batch of 6,278 teachers had already been paid in September 2026.

The payments were completed before the 16 October 2026 deadline that government representatives and teacher unions had agreed upon during a meeting held at the Ministry of Education on 2 October 2026.

Of the approximately 80,000 teachers reported to have received promotions, GES processed and submitted supporting documents for 56,633.

The CAGD verified and approved 56,003 of those cases for payment. The remaining 630 cases are still pending following issues identified during the department's verification process.

The CAGD has indicated it is awaiting GES to resolve those outstanding issues before the corresponding payments can be effected.

Thousands of Teachers Still Awaiting Processing

Beyond the verified cases, 23,367 promoted teachers have not yet had their documents processed and submitted by GES, meaning they remain outside the current payment cycle entirely.

The CAGD stated that it has fulfilled its obligation for all teachers whose submitted records met payroll requirements, and reiterated its commitment to processing any eligible outstanding payments as soon as corrections are made or complete and accurate documents are received and verified.

The department also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of GES, the teacher unions and the participating ministries and agencies in facilitating the process.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh