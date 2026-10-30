Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reportedly constructed a 400-capacity ICT laboratory for Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School

The OKESS Old Students Association chairman confirmed the development during an interview on Opemsuo Radio on October 29, 2026

The ultramodern facility, built by Otumfuo as an old student of OKESS, is yet to be officially commissioned

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Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reportedly funded the construction of a 400-capacity ICT block for Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, with the facility still awaiting official commissioning.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II builds a 400-capacity ICT block for his alma mater, OKESS, which is awaiting commissioning. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School

Source: Facebook

Ernest Owusu Ansah, chairman of the OKESS Old Students Association, disclosed the development during an interview on Opemsuo Radio, the official radio station of the Manhyia Palace, on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Otumfuo's gift to his former school

Owusu Ansah confirmed that the Asantehene, himself an old student of OKESS, personally undertook the construction of the state-of-the-art ICT laboratory for the school.

The facility is designed to accommodate up to 400 students and is intended to strengthen technological education at the institution.

He noted that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has maintained a strong connection to the school, pointing to the Asantehene's presence during a recent anniversary celebration as evidence of his continued interest in its development.

The association chairman stressed that OKESS holds a distinguished record in Ghanaian sports and academic life.

He cited a long list of national athletes who passed through the school, including Martha Fremah, Vida Anim, Rose Asiedua and others, while also highlighting the school's football pedigree, which produced several notable coaches and players, including John Mensah, Sulley Muntari, Ibrahim Tanko, Frank Amankwa, and other former Black Star players and current coaches

ICT block commissioning yet to take place

Despite the completion of the ICT block, Owusu Ansah indicated that the facility had not yet been formally commissioned at the time of the interview.

He noted that the commissioning would be done at an appropriate time for the facility to become available for OKESS students.

The Facebook video of OKESS Old Students Association chairman speaking about Otumfuo's project is below:

Otumfuo's multi-fruit juice surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Asantehene Otumfuo's Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice, a natural fruit drink which was featured on UTV’s morning show.

The product’s association with one of Ghana’s most prominent traditional rulers sparked online interest after journalist Anim Addo introduced its varieties to viewers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh