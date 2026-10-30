The UK government has outlined the full eligibility criteria for the T2 Minister of Religion Visa, covering pastors, imams, rabbis, monks and other spiritual leaders

Applicants must hold a certificate of sponsorship, prove English language proficiency, and show at least £1,270 in savings held for 28 consecutive days

Religious organisations can also sponsor overseas ministers under the scheme, provided they meet minimum wage and working hours requirements

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published the requirements for the T2 Minister of Religion Visa, setting out exactly who qualifies to live and work in the country as a religious leader under the scheme.

United Kingdom (UK) lists foreign nationals who can apply for a Minister of Religion visa. Image credit: Oleksandr Siedov/iStock, Cosmopolitan, AnnaStills/iStock

Source: UGC

The visa is open to a broad range of faith leaders, including pastors, imams, rabbis, monks and spiritual guides, provided they are taking up full-time religious duties with a registered faith organisation in the UK.

Who can apply for Religion Visa?

To be eligible, applicants must secure a certificate of sponsorship from their employer, which is an electronic record containing personal details and the specifics of the role being offered.

The reference number attached to this certificate can only be used once and must be submitted within three months of issue.

Beyond sponsorship, candidates are required to demonstrate English language proficiency, provide tuberculosis test results if they are from a listed country, be at least 18 years old at the time of application, and show a valid travel history covering the past five years.

Financial proof is also a central requirement. Applicants must show that at least £1,270 has been held in their bank account for a minimum of 28 consecutive days, with the 28th day falling within 31 days of the visa application.

Partners and dependent children travelling with the applicant must separately demonstrate they can support themselves during their stay in the UK.

There are two exceptions to the personal savings requirement: applicants who have held a valid UK visa for at least 12 months before applying, or those whose employer confirms on the certificate of sponsorship that they will cover the applicant's costs during the first month, up to the £1,270 threshold.

Employer responsibilities under the scheme

The employer carries significant responsibility in this process.

The sponsoring organisation must ensure the role pays at least the national minimum wage and complies with UK regulations on weekly working hours. If these conditions are not met, the application will be refused.

For ministers who are not entitled to the minimum wage, the sponsor must confirm on the certificate of sponsorship that they will provide both financial support and accommodation for the applicant and any dependants throughout their stay.

In such cases, the applicant is not required to supply personal financial evidence.

Religious organisations looking to bring qualified ministers from abroad can use this visa route to sponsor overseas talent, enabling faith communities across the UK to recruit leaders who can conduct services, offer pastoral care and support congregations directly.

UK university opens 2027 scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Bristol had opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme.

The university has committed up to £5 million to the scheme for the 2027 intake, with awards available at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

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Source: YEN.com.gh