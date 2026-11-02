The Ghana Education Service cancelled the mid-term break scheduled for November 5 and 6, 2026, for basic schools nationwide

GES directed all basic schools to conduct normal academic activities on both days instead of observing the scheduled break

The decision follows a nearly two-week teachers' strike that disrupted learning across public schools in Ghana

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has scrapped the mid-term break that basic school pupils were set to observe on November 5 and 6, 2026, directing all schools to remain open and proceed with regular classes on both days.

The directive was issued on Monday, November 2, and applies to basic schools across the country.

Ghana Education Service Gives Update on Planned Mid-Term Break for Basic Schools

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GES stated that the move was necessary to recover instructional time lost during the recent industrial action by teacher unions, which disrupted learning in public schools for close to two weeks.

The Service called on teachers, parents, guardians and students to take note of the change and ensure that pupils attend school on Thursday and Friday as normal.

GES framed the cancellation as a cooperative measure requiring the support of all education stakeholders to be effective.

The strike that prompted the decision was declared on September 25, 2026, by three pre-tertiary teacher unions: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).

The unions cited unresolved concerns over teacher promotions, unpaid salary arrears, allowances and conditions of service as the basis for the industrial action.

How the Strike Was Resolved

After engagements involving the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Council of State, the unions agreed to suspend the strike on October 9.

Teachers were directed to return to classrooms on Monday, October 12, following an agreement with the government on timelines for addressing their outstanding demands.

The disruption sparked concern among education stakeholders about the cumulative loss of teaching hours and its potential effect on the academic calendar.

GES has indicated that cancelling the mid-term break is one of the steps being taken to restore continuity in academic activities and compensate for the time lost during the work stoppage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh