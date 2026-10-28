ECG Announces 8-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Volta Region on October 28
- The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) scheduled a power interruption in the Volta Region for Wednesday, October 28, 2026
- ECG said the outage, running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, is necessary to carry out urgent maintenance works in the area
- Adzido, Emancipation, and part of Keta Market are among the areas facing electricity supply disruptions during the exercise
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption affecting several communities in the Volta Region on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, to carry out emergency maintenance works.
In an official notice, the power distributor stated that the disruption would run for eight hours, beginning at 9:00 am and ending at 5:00 pm.
ECG described the exercise as necessary to improve the quality of electricity service for customers in the affected communities.
Areas affected by the Volta Region outage
Residents and business owners in Adzido, Emancipation, part of Keta Market, and surrounding areas will be without power during the maintenance window.
ECG acknowledged that the interruption could cause significant inconvenience and appealed to those in the affected zones to make adequate preparations before the outage begins.
The power company indicated that normal electricity supply would be restored as soon as the maintenance works were completed.
What customers should know
The notice serves as an early warning for households and commercial operators who rely on a steady power supply to plan accordingly.
Businesses that depend on electricity for refrigeration, production, or customer service are encouraged to take precautionary steps ahead of the eight-hour window.
ECG did not specify the nature of the technical works beyond describing them as urgent, but assured customers that the temporary inconvenience was aimed at securing longer-term improvements to the network in those communities.
Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:
ECG announces 7-hour dumsor in Eastern Region
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
ECG had scheduled the outage to run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with specific communities set to lose power during that period.
The power utility apologised in advance for the disruption the maintenance works would cause to affected residents.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.