The University of Cape Coast has launched a Provident Fund to help staff build additional financial security, fulfilling a promise Vice-Chancellor Prof Denis Aheto made

The fund is open to permanent, contract and IGF-supported staff, who will be required to contribute a minimum of 10 per cent of basic salaries

Interim Board Chair Prof Samuel Essamuah Assabil assured staff that their contributions would be managed prudently and invested strategically to generate favourable returns

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has launched a Provident Fund to help staff build additional financial security for their retirement.

UCC launches a Provident Fund for staff as VC Prof Denis Aheto fulfils his investiture promise. Photo source: University of Cape Coast.

Source: Facebook

Launched on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the fund comes about three months after Prof Denis Worlanyo Aheto was invested as UCC’s 12th Vice-Chancellor.

He took office on August 1, 2026, after he was appointed in May. According to UCC, the fund complements the statutory pension scheme.

Staff will have the opportunity to accumulate additional savings during their active years to support themselves and their dependants in retirement.

Leaders of staff unions and a cross-section of the university community attended the launch.

Prof Denis Aheto fulfils investiture promise to staff

Speaking at the launch, Prof Aheto described the fund as the fulfilment of a promise he made to the university community.

“Today, the announcement I made at my investiture has moved beyond a promise to become a concrete initiative. This is our commitment to ensuring that our staff members have greater financial security when they retire,” he said.

Noting that the strength of a university is not defined solely by its academic achievements and awards, the VC acknowledged the contributions of lecturers, administrators and support staff.

Responsibility, he said, lies with the university to ensure that those who devote their productive years to its growth can retire with dignity and financial stability.

“A university is ultimately about its people. We must, therefore, be concerned not only about the contribution of our staff while in active service but also about their welfare and quality of life after retirement,” Prof Aheto added.

Who can join Prof Aheto’s provident fund

According to the VC, the fund is open to eligible permanent, contract and internally generated fund (IGF)-supported staff.

Members will be required to contribute a minimum of 10 per cent of their basic salaries. Prof Aheto also disclosed that a digital platform has been developed to make participation and contributions more accessible.

Head of Payroll and Terminal Benefits Robert Abosompim took staff through the process of enrolling on the platform.

Abosompim urged them to ensure that all intended beneficiaries were duly captured. Encouraging staff to develop a strong savings culture, the VC said retirement planning should begin early rather than when one is approaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Below is the Facebook post in which UCC announced the establishment of the new fund.

UCC celebrates 8 faculty members’ global feat

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that eight UCC faculty members were ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford-Elsevier rankings.

Leading the UCC list was Prof Adeladza Kofi Amegah, who placed 25,433rd globally in Clinical Medicine.

Four of the eight faculty members work in health-related fields. The rankings are based on career-long citation data and are released annually by Stanford University and publisher Elsevier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh