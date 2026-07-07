The University of Media Arts and Communication announced Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as its first Chancellor on Tuesday, July 7, 2026

UniMAC described the appointment as a significant milestone in the university's journey toward excellence in education and industry

Dr Sarpong's business experience and vision are expected to drive the growth and transformation of the public university

Prominent Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has been appointed as the first and inaugural Chancellor of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), marking a historic moment for the public university.

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong makes history as he becomes the first Chancellor of UniMAC. Photo source: UTV Ghana

Source: UGC

UniMAC announced the appointment on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, describing it as a significant milestone in the institution's development.

The appointment, which takes effect in August 2026, was approved by the university's Governing Council at its meeting in May 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the school's statutes.

In their announcement, the renowned tertiary institution highlighted its belief that Dr Sarpong's leadership would contribute meaningfully to its ongoing growth and transformation, positioning the school as a stronger institution within Ghana's higher education landscape.

UniMAC stated that it was "honoured" to welcome Dr Sarpong into the role, noting that his background in business and industry aligned closely with the institution's commitment to excellence in education and that it played a major role in his selection for the role.

In their post, the university wrote:

"UniMAC is honoured to welcome Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong as the University's Chancellor. This marks a significant milestone in our University's journey as we continue to strengthen our commitment to excellence in education and industry."

"We are confident that Dr Sarpong's wealth of experience and vision will contribute immensely to the growth and transformation of UniMAC. Welcome to UniMAC!"

As Chancellor, Ofori Sarpong will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, providing distinguished leadership, promoting the institution’s vision and strategic interests, strengthening its engagement with industry and society, and conferring degrees and other academic honours.

The entrepreneur's latest appointment in the educational field comes almost a year after he was sworn in as chair of the 14-member University of Ghana's College of Health Sciences (CHS) Advisory Board.

The founder and Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Special Group of Companies, who holds a Master of Science (Msc) degree in Finance and Investment Management, is also a member of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School's (PRESEC) Governing Council.

The Facebook post announcing the appointment of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as UniMAC's first Chancellor is below:

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's UniMAC appointment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nii OB commented:

"Beautiful. This will certainly change the face of the school in terms of infrastructure and students' welfare."

Rebecca Ekpe said:

"Congratulations!!! Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong."

George Antwi wrote:

"The Institute of Journalism should start planning how the university can capitalise on this for the next Entrepreneurship pitching that will take place. The university has enough reputation to attract industry players and business leaders to help students' innovations."

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donates an ultra-modern, 600-bed dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC, on his 60th birthday. Image credit: UTVGhana, @gossips24tv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

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Source: YEN.com.gh