Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong: History Made As Ghanaian Businessman Lands First Chancellor Role at UniMAC
- The University of Media Arts and Communication announced Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as its first Chancellor on Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- UniMAC described the appointment as a significant milestone in the university's journey toward excellence in education and industry
- Dr Sarpong's business experience and vision are expected to drive the growth and transformation of the public university
Prominent Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has been appointed as the first and inaugural Chancellor of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), marking a historic moment for the public university.
UniMAC announced the appointment on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, describing it as a significant milestone in the institution's development.
The appointment, which takes effect in August 2026, was approved by the university's Governing Council at its meeting in May 2026, in accordance with the provisions of the school's statutes.
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In their announcement, the renowned tertiary institution highlighted its belief that Dr Sarpong's leadership would contribute meaningfully to its ongoing growth and transformation, positioning the school as a stronger institution within Ghana's higher education landscape.
UniMAC stated that it was "honoured" to welcome Dr Sarpong into the role, noting that his background in business and industry aligned closely with the institution's commitment to excellence in education and that it played a major role in his selection for the role.
In their post, the university wrote:
"UniMAC is honoured to welcome Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong as the University's Chancellor. This marks a significant milestone in our University's journey as we continue to strengthen our commitment to excellence in education and industry."
"We are confident that Dr Sarpong's wealth of experience and vision will contribute immensely to the growth and transformation of UniMAC. Welcome to UniMAC!"
As Chancellor, Ofori Sarpong will serve as the ceremonial head of the university, providing distinguished leadership, promoting the institution’s vision and strategic interests, strengthening its engagement with industry and society, and conferring degrees and other academic honours.
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The entrepreneur's latest appointment in the educational field comes almost a year after he was sworn in as chair of the 14-member University of Ghana's College of Health Sciences (CHS) Advisory Board.
The founder and Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Special Group of Companies, who holds a Master of Science (Msc) degree in Finance and Investment Management, is also a member of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School's (PRESEC) Governing Council.
The Facebook post announcing the appointment of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong as UniMAC's first Chancellor is below:
Ernest Ofori Sarpong's UniMAC appointment stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Nii OB commented:
"Beautiful. This will certainly change the face of the school in terms of infrastructure and students' welfare."
Rebecca Ekpe said:
"Congratulations!!! Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong."
George Antwi wrote:
"The Institute of Journalism should start planning how the university can capitalise on this for the next Entrepreneurship pitching that will take place. The university has enough reputation to attract industry players and business leaders to help students' innovations."
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Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about how Richlove Oduro secured a prominent role as one of the University of Cape Coast's (UCC) admissions ambassadors.
The Ghanaian photographer and Computer Science student at the Central-based university rose to national recognition following her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) a few years ago.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh