Bouncers 'force' lady to accept boo's proposal after walking out on him in video

A young lady made a scene at a mall as she walked out on her boyfriend of four years after he proposed marriage to her

The young lady tried walking out of the mall but some bouncers blocked her from leaving, saying she must accept the marriage proposal

After engaging in an argument with the bouncers, the young lady walked back to her boyfriend and accepted his ring

A young lady has got many talking on social media after rejecting marriage proposal from her boyfriend of four years.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @esutslayers_ which said it happened in Enugu, the lady could be seen walking out on the young man who was on his knee at a mall.

The young lady finally accepted the young man's marriage proposal. Photo credit: (@esutslayers_)

Source: UGC

There were diners at the mall who couldn't take their eyes off the spectacle before them and one of them captured the moment on camera.

The lady walked out on her man who was still on his knee but before she got to the door some bouncers prevented her from exiting the mall. They insisted that she take the ring from her boyfriend.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She could be seen arguing with the bouncers but the latter wouldn't allow her to exit the mall. The lady then walked back to her boyfriend and told him she was ready to receive the ring.

The man, who was already on his feet, said he would put the ring on her finger while on his feet but the lady protested. It took the man more than 30 seconds before he accepted to go back on his knee to put the ring on her finger.

Onlookers who had surrounded the couple cheered them on as the man went down on his knee to put the ring on the lady's finger.

After the lady accepted the ring, the couple could be seen walking around the mall and arguing with each other.

YEN.com.gh, however, suspects that the video may have been staged and many people in the comment section have the same sentiment.

Below are some of the reactions:

@udoamakaestate said:

"Obviously staged. Very poor acting."

@b.e.r.r.i.e_j.u.i.c.e wrote:

"Lol u must finish watin u start."

@kamsiyo_ commented:

"Nothing for life fit make me propose outside."

@a_m_ak_a said:

"This thing is staged abeg."

@hrh_cross wrote:

"A guy proposing like that deserve to be rejected. Isi adiro ya mma."

Lady rejects marriage proposal

In similar news, a clip of a woman rejecting a man's proposal for marriage has been shared online by a South African man who wanted to know whether the woman's reaction was in any way justifiable or not.

In the clip that was shared by the man with the handle @tshabi222003, a man could be seen kneeling in what appears to be a mall while the woman he was proposing to stood above him and made quite a scene while rejecting his proposal.

@tshabi222003 captioned the video:

"Ladies is this necessary though?"

Source: Yen