Popular Nigerian defunct music group, the P-Square brothers have given their fans something to cheer about

The brothers, Peter are Paul went their separate ways in 2016 and has since become solo artists to the disappointment of their teeming fans

The brothers seemed to have put the past behind them as they follow each other on Instagram and also showed kind gestures towards their kids

Disbanded music group, the P-Square brothers have made huge statements to prove that they will remain brothers for life.

The duo went their separate ways in the year 2016 and went about their music careers as solo artists, with Peter changing his name to Mr. P and Paul Rudeboy.

P-Square brothers follow each other on Instagram. Credit: @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare

Peter and Paul follow each other on Instagram

They seemed to have missed each other as they set the tone of a remarkable reunion, the brothers have followed each other on Instagram again to the excitement of their fans.

Check out the proof below:

Peter takes Paul's children shopping

Their newly found bromance did not stop at the mere following of each other on Instagram, one of the brothers, Peter takes the children of Paul to massive shopping ahead of Christmas.

Paul's kids had the fun of their lives as Peter got the beautiful toys, clothes, and jewelry, their mum was heard in the background saying they need not do Christmas shopping anymore.

Check the video below:

Reactions

Fans and celebrity colleagues of the music brothers have expressed their happiness for the new developments in their relationship.

YEN.com.gh picked some of the comments, read below:

Rully_king1

"Thank you Jesus ; even if they won’t come back again as PSQUARE let them stick together as TWINS."

Golden_ada:

"What God cannot do , doesn’t exist."

Nellynells__:

"November na for peace."

Edknineworld:

"Something good to wakeup to."

Winwoman:

"That's a good sign, nothing dey this life. There's no gain in being at war with your family. God forbids any of them dies, the other person will live to regret why they didn't reconcile. I pray nothing will make me separate from my siblings, I love them so much, they're all I have got and we got each other. #loveandlight."

Grt_khali:

"Very good development ,Things we love to see."

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"Like if you think we will be starting 2022 with a Psqaure Banger?"

