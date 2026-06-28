Press Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Julius Kwame Anthony, denied allegations of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu's special treatment after extradition

According to the official from the Ministry, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has been in the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service since her arrival

He insisted that the NDC government will abide by the court ruling and not act contrary since the public believes in them

Julius Kwame Anthony, the Press Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, has denied claims that the former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, was given special treatment after her extradition to Ghana.

Interior Ministry claims Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, a former MASLOC CEO, has been in prison's custody since she was extradited from the US. Photo credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

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According to Julius Kwame Anthony, the former MASLOC CEO, she has remained in the custody of the Ghana Prisons Service since her arrival.

He insisted that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was never held in a private facility or outside the control of prison authorities, contrary to allegations made by some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Sedina Tamakloe has been in the possession of the Ghana Prison Service from the moment she landed in Ghana,” he said.

“I have heard the opposition New Patriotic Party make claims about her being left to herself or being on her own private expeditions or whatever. No such claim can be substantiated,” he added.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Press Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior explained that the Ghana Prisons Service is responsible for enforcing sentences once a competent court convicts a person.

“Sedina Tamakloe has never been at any private facility whatsoever since she landed in Ghana. She has never been at any private facility, and for that, I would say that you can subject me to any scrutiny whatsoever.”

Julius Kwame Anthony insisted that if the government wanted to prevent Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu from serving her sentence, it would not have sought her extradition from the United States in the first place.

“If the National Democratic Congress that has formed the government of the Republic of Ghana were interested in letting Madam Sedina Tamakloe be free from the liabilities of her conviction, the easier option would have been to allow her to stay in the United States. But we pursued her coming back to Ghana. Why would we pursue her coming back to Ghana if we do not want her to serve the term?” he asked.

He insisted that, contrary to claims made by some members of the NPP, the NDC government is acting according to the court's judgment.

He assured Ghanaians that the legal process would continue according to the law, while any appeal pursued by the former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer is determined by the courts.

Source: YEN.com.gh