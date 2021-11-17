Fans and supporters of the Psquare brothers are more than excited at the moment following their recent physical reunion

A heartwarming video surfaced on social media showing the brothers hugging each other tightly as others in the room witnessed the beautiful moment

Many who have been looking forward to their reunion for years flooded social media with sweet reactions

Nigerian singers Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Paul Okoye aka King Rudy have sent a wave of excitement through the hearts of their fans and supporters.

The brothers who were formerly a part of the defunct PSquare music group completed the last leg of their reconciliation by meeting each other physically.

PSquare brothers hug each other tightly in reunion video. Photo: @goldmynetv

Recall that the two had initial stirred sweet reactions online after they followed each other’s page on their respective Instagram pages.

Well, the reunion has now gotten physical as the twin brothers were seen hugging it out in a heartwarming video clip making the rounds online.

Peter extended a handshake to his brother before they locked each other in a warm embrace with smiles on their faces.

Others in the room were equally excited to see the brothers move past their differences and squash their beef once and for all.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

imisihoreofe wrote:

"Waooooo am soo apy about this news."

smar.tautos said:

"Blood is thicker than water seriously."

ami_forever_1 said:

"Awww thank you lord I’m very emotional rn."

feyisikemi00 said:

"See me smiling like a fool, and I watched this countless number of times."

daminasally90 said:

"Dear lord, please let this love and Reconciliation last for ever. Amen."

mamatee_c said:

"I’m feeling emotional. As a twin I can’t imagine not being on good terms with my twin sis for long."

