Zionfelix has been spotted sharing a lovely father and daughter moment with his child

The blogger was seen laying in bed as he cuddled his little princess

Zionfelix and his celebrity make-up artiste girlfriend Minalyn welcomed a baby girl some months ago

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian blogger and celebrity lifestyle expert Felix Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah famed as Zionfelix has shared a photo of his daughter.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the father of the adorable baby girl was seen laying in bed while cuddling his daughter to sleep.

Photos of Zionfelix and Minalyn.

Source: Instagram

The popular blogger was photographed with his eyes closed as he undertook some 'daddy duties' by putting his daughter to sleep.

Zionfelix's borga baby mama Erica storms Ghana, gives son to him in video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing a man believed to be popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and a woman believed to be his Italy-based baby mama, Erica in Ghana has popped up.

The duo appeared to be in the company of other people as they made merry looking at the way they were dressed.

At a point in the video, Zionfelix was seen holding a baby believed to be his son with Italy-based singer Erica.

Zionfelix who was all smiles was seen handing over the baby to Erica after holding him for a while.

Erica welcomed a baby boy with Erica around the same time the well-known girlfriend Minalyn Touch known in real life as Mina Lawani also birthed the blogger a baby girl.

