Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky is back again with yet another major talking point as he shared rare comparative photos of himself

The socialite brags about the importance of money as an integral part of transformations as he looked flawless in a more recent photo

Bobrisky looked not too good in the old photo, Nigerians have reacted to his statement and dropped comments on the post

Nigerians crossdresser and socialite, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky stirred massive reactions online when he posted two before and after photos of himself.

The socialite looked entirely different in his old photo compared to the more recent one as he reflected on his journey to stardom.

Bobrisky shares before and after photos. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky attributed his wowing transformation to money and declared that money is all anyone needs.

He captioned the photos as:

"How it started vs how it's going now... Money is all you need."

Check out the post below

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the before and after photos of Bobrisky most of them said the transformation is due to Snapchat filters.

YEN.com.gh picked some of the comments, read below:

Kellyjada.nez:

"If not for photoshop and filter, there won’t be much difference between the two."

Futballpunter:

"E no go better for Snapchat filter."

Sar_richie:

"What money cannot do still exist."

Official_chinnye:

"Wait o na bob be the first one? Woow she dn really invest on his skin wetin I dey talk."

Preshhhxo:

"He didn’t lie though money is you what we all need! No one is ugly o we all just need money to polish ourselves very well."

Ogun_limited:

"U don dey expose ur self before dey expose u"

Source: YEN.com.gh